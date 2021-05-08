Women in Hospitality Nigeria elects Justina Ovat as president

The Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) elected Mrs. Justina Ovat, its president while Mrs. Christine Uquah, was elected as the vice president. According to Atqnews.com report, they are to assume office on June 26 after the inaugural ceremony. Ovat will succeed the present president of the body, Mrs. Amaka Amatokwu- Ndekwu, a US based award winning hospitality professional, who is the founder of the WIHN association and has led it for almost three years. She is also the initiator of The Pyne Awards.

Based in Calabar, Cross River State, Ovat is a renowned and award winning tourism professional and entrepreneur. A former member of Cross River Tourism Bureau (CRSTBU)where he began her tourism career and rose through the ranks to become one of the celebrated tourism professional in the state before moving to the private sector to prove her mettle as a thoroughbred professional and entrepreneur. She is an executive director of Calabar Hospitality House (CHH) Limited, a consultancy firm devoted to offering quality and professional training and consultancy services to the industry.

She is also the founder of Backhouse Lounge in Calabar, one of the most sought after spots in the city for rare local cuisine and other hospitality related services. A member of the Tourism 100 Club in Nigeria, listed among the 50 young persons to watch in Cross River State, and one of the young emerging political leaders in state, she was a former senior special assistant to the governor of Cross River State on Hospitality and once served as general manager of Tinapa Lakeside Hotel.

