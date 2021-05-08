Travel & Tourism

Women in Hospitality Nigeria elects Justina Ovat as president

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) elected Mrs. Justina Ovat, its president while Mrs. Christine Uquah, was elected as the vice president. According to Atqnews.com report, they are to assume office on June 26 after the inaugural ceremony. Ovat will succeed the present president of the body, Mrs. Amaka Amatokwu- Ndekwu, a US based award winning hospitality professional, who is the founder of the WIHN association and has led it for almost three years. She is also the initiator of The Pyne Awards.

Based in Calabar, Cross River State, Ovat is a renowned and award winning tourism professional and entrepreneur. A former member of Cross River Tourism Bureau (CRSTBU)where he began her tourism career and rose through the ranks to become one of the celebrated tourism professional in the state before moving to the private sector to prove her mettle as a thoroughbred professional and entrepreneur. She is an executive director of Calabar Hospitality House (CHH) Limited, a consultancy firm devoted to offering quality and professional training and consultancy services to the industry.

She is also the founder of Backhouse Lounge in Calabar, one of the most sought after spots in the city for rare local cuisine and other hospitality related services. A member of the Tourism 100 Club in Nigeria, listed among the 50 young persons to watch in Cross River State, and one of the young emerging political leaders in state, she was a former senior special assistant to the governor of Cross River State on Hospitality and once served as general manager of Tinapa Lakeside Hotel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

COVID-19: Tourists return to India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Posted on Author Reporter

  Visitor influx is gradually on the rise at several tourist spots in the Pahalgam area in Anantnag following a downtrend occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitor influx is gradually increasing at several tourist spots in the Pahalgam area in Anantnag after the sector nosedived courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. This upward trend on this […]
Travel & Tourism

NEW YEAR TREAT: Chef Claire Heitzler unfolds ingredients for the perfect festive dessert

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Award-winning pastry chef, Claire Heitzler, former Park Hyatt Dubai pastry chef, and European cream devotee, gives a guide to creating the perfect Pavlova this festive season Chef Heitzler trained under her compatriot, renowned French chef Alain Ducasse in Tokyo before putting her dessert expertise to acclaimed success at the Park Hyatt Dubai. The awardwinning chef […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (1)

Posted on Author YInka Opaleye

• How to deal with anger Six years ago, I was in line waiting to be served in a banking hall in Lagos on a busy workday. I noticed a very upset African – American lady. I can’t recall what she came to the bank for but remembered her starting all the usual appeal-to-pity comments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica