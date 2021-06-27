Faith

Women intercede against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Women from all over Nigeria gathered at Amuwo Odofin Baptist Church, Mile 2 headquarters, Lagos, recently to send torrents of prayer missiles against insecurity in the nation.

 

The one-day prayer rain was organised by The Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO) in conjunction with the Amuwo Odofin District of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

 

Aptly called ‘United Persistent Prayer Summit (UPPS) for Nigeria,’ the prayer summit with theme ‘God Arise,’ featured prayer sessions for Nigeria, leaders, families, the body of Christ, businesses, careers, vocations, the lost souls and righteousness in all the nations of the world.

 

Convener of the summit, Pastor Mrs. Clara E. Alao of AGRO, opened the prayer sessions, which featured other ministers of God such as Evang. Juliana Fatumo of Amuwo Odofin Baptist Church; Evang. Chinwedu Amarachukwu of Heaven at Last Ministry; and Rev. (Dr.) Elizabeth Odeyale of Chapel of God’s Fragrance.

 

Speaking with our correspondent during the event, Pastor Mrs. Alao said God usually raises a Deborah to intercede for any nation in chaos.

 

She said: “It is obvious Nigeria is presently in a chaotic situation, and is at the brink of disintegration except God intervenes. In order to ensure the fulfillment of God’s prophetic end-time agenda for Nigeria, AGRO is mobilizing Nigerian women for this prayer to thwart Satan’s own agenda for Nigeria in this end-time. We are mobilizing hundreds of Deborahs to intercede for Nigeria for peace and tranquility to return to our nation.”

 

According to the convener, the prayer summit is a monthly programme of the Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO) ministry. “It is an interdenominational intercessory and reconciliation prayer meeting.

 

“Once every month, we gather and mobilize women from all walks of life to intercede for nations, particularly Nigeria, political, economic, business and church leaders, families, and the body of Christ.

 

“Besides AGRO members weekly fellowship, every Tuesday, we seek God’s face in prayers for divine direction and messages for nations, leaders, families and the body of Christ. AGRO members are basically prayer intercessors for nations, leaders, families and the body of Christ.

 

“We are God’s watchmen and women in this end time interceding and reconciling mankind to their Creator for great harvest of souls for God’s kingdom before our Lord Jesus returns,” Pastor Alao further explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

We’ re saved by grace

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Grace is the kindness and love of God, our Saviour towards man; it is an unmerited favour for forgiveness extended to an individual who by legal standard should have been held responsible to receive punishment for his or her actions.   The Bible says in Ephesians 2:5,8, 9 Even when we were dead in sins, […]
Faith

Southern Atlantic Polytechnic honours Udom, wife, others

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as 300 pioneer students matriculate   In recognition of his administrative excellence, the management of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, has named the Administrative block of the institution of higher learning after the Executive Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel. The Founder of South Atlantic Polytechnic, Pastor Bassey James, who disclosed this during an […]
Faith

Nightfall in today’s north, like facing execution –Rev Gado

Posted on Author he spoke with TAI ANYANWU

Former ECWA President and All Blending Party (ABP) governorship aspirant in Plateau State in the 2019 election, Rev Dr. Jeremiah Gado, takes a look at the state of the North under President Muhammadu Buhari, says Christians go to bed prepared to wake up in heaven. he spoke with TAI ANYANWU   How do you feel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica