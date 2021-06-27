Women intercede against insecurity

Women from all over Nigeria gathered at Amuwo Odofin Baptist Church, Mile 2 headquarters, Lagos, recently to send torrents of prayer missiles against insecurity in the nation.

The one-day prayer rain was organised by The Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO) in conjunction with the Amuwo Odofin District of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Aptly called ‘United Persistent Prayer Summit (UPPS) for Nigeria,’ the prayer summit with theme ‘God Arise,’ featured prayer sessions for Nigeria, leaders, families, the body of Christ, businesses, careers, vocations, the lost souls and righteousness in all the nations of the world.

Convener of the summit, Pastor Mrs. Clara E. Alao of AGRO, opened the prayer sessions, which featured other ministers of God such as Evang. Juliana Fatumo of Amuwo Odofin Baptist Church; Evang. Chinwedu Amarachukwu of Heaven at Last Ministry; and Rev. (Dr.) Elizabeth Odeyale of Chapel of God’s Fragrance.

Speaking with our correspondent during the event, Pastor Mrs. Alao said God usually raises a Deborah to intercede for any nation in chaos.

She said: “It is obvious Nigeria is presently in a chaotic situation, and is at the brink of disintegration except God intervenes. In order to ensure the fulfillment of God’s prophetic end-time agenda for Nigeria, AGRO is mobilizing Nigerian women for this prayer to thwart Satan’s own agenda for Nigeria in this end-time. We are mobilizing hundreds of Deborahs to intercede for Nigeria for peace and tranquility to return to our nation.”

According to the convener, the prayer summit is a monthly programme of the Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO) ministry. “It is an interdenominational intercessory and reconciliation prayer meeting.

“Once every month, we gather and mobilize women from all walks of life to intercede for nations, particularly Nigeria, political, economic, business and church leaders, families, and the body of Christ.

“Besides AGRO members weekly fellowship, every Tuesday, we seek God’s face in prayers for divine direction and messages for nations, leaders, families and the body of Christ. AGRO members are basically prayer intercessors for nations, leaders, families and the body of Christ.

“We are God’s watchmen and women in this end time interceding and reconciling mankind to their Creator for great harvest of souls for God’s kingdom before our Lord Jesus returns,” Pastor Alao further explained.

