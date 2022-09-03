News

Women journalists receive training on digital skills, fact-checking

About 21 female journalists have been trained on fact checking and other digital skills. This development is in order to tackle fake news syndrome and build the capacity of female journalists so as to position them better for leadership and national development. The three-day training which brought together trainees from various media houses and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), was organised by Kofoworola Bello-Osagie, a fellow of the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), which is the United States (U.S.) Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme. Titled; IVLP Impact Award Digital Skills and Fact-Checking Training, the programme was held between August 24 and 26 at the Centre for International Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS) in Lagos. Some of the courses the participants were exposed to include: Google News Initiative/Fact Check by Google News Lab; Digital Skills For Media Excellence (Podcasting, Social Media Journalism, One-minute Video by former Head of Training at BBC) and Video Production/Editing – by W.Tec.

 

