Women lawyers brainstorm with stakeholders on implementation of ADCJL in Ekiti

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Ekiti State has identified the importance of regular training for critical security stakeholders to achieve proper implementation of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law (ADCJL) in the state.

Ekiti was the first State in Nigeria to initiate ADCJL in 2014.

FIDA, in its discussion group programme supported by the MacArthur Foundation, stressed that constant training would equip security personnel with sound and adequate skills to perform their critical roles embedded in ADCJL.

The meeting, which held at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, had in attendance representatives from relevant security agencies like the police, correctional centre, National Human Rights Commission, Civil Defence, media and others.

The discussion focused among other things on how to ensure speedy trial and dispensation of justice, reduce congestion and criminal cases in court, harnessing all efforts of agencies responsible for the application of the Act and ensure inter agency collaboration in the administration of criminal justice.

FIDA highlighted impacts of training as enablement on security agencies for optimum performance.

It added that both the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ADCJL) and Administration of Criminal justice Act (ADCJA) suffered setbacks for lack of proper understanding of the implementation by relevant agencies, sighting as example the outcome of the recent #EndSARS protests when it was hijacked by hoodlums, it highlighted some efforts of the foundation at ensuring constant push in the performance of critical roles of security agencies for adequate protection of people at all time.

Coordinator of ADCJL in the state, Barrister Rita Ilevbare explained that part of the efforts of the legal foundation was a training organised recently on August 31 at Ekiti State Police Command, where several security personells from relevant agencies were intellectually equipped for enhanced performancs.

