Women lead ‘Fulani must go’ protest in Edo

Pandemonium broke out in Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area Thursday following a violent clash among residents of the two communities over disputed land. With two persons feared dead in the fracas, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye was razed while about 150 houses were also destroyed. […]

Babatope Okeowo, Akure Head of the traditional hunters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Chief Lere Ijalade has blamed the inability of the Amotekun Corps in tackling kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the Southwest on the method by which they were recruited by respective state governments. Ijalade, who is the Akogbona of Akure, […]

There were indications on Wednesday that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was considering the option of converting one of its abandoned broadcasting facilities at Abaji Area Council to a training centre for media practitioners. This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Ltd, Ibrahim Damisa, during a tour of its […]

Uromi women in Edo State on Wednesday protested against the Fulani living in the state, demanding that they must leave their community. With pictures of them chanting, #FulanimustGo, the women said they can no longer go to their farms, due to the fear that they may be killed by herdsmen. They were seen blocking major roads in the town.

