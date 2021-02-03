Metro & Crime

Women lead ‘Fulani must go’ protest in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Block major roads

Uromi women in Edo State on Wednesday protested against the Fulani living in the state, demanding that they must leave their community.
With pictures of them chanting, #FulanimustGo, the women said they can no longer go to their farms, due to the fear that they may be killed by herdsmen.
They were seen blocking major roads in the town.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT mulls establishment of training school for journalists

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

There were indications on Wednesday that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was considering the option of converting one of its abandoned broadcasting facilities at Abaji Area Council to a training centre for media practitioners. This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Ltd, Ibrahim Damisa, during a tour of its […]
Metro & Crime

Why Amotekun has failed to curb crime in S’west – Traditional hunter

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   Head of the traditional hunters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Chief Lere Ijalade has blamed the inability of the Amotekun Corps in tackling kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the Southwest on the method by which they were recruited by respective state governments. Ijalade, who is the Akogbona of Akure, […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Two feared dead, palace, houses destroyed over land dispute

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Pandemonium broke out in Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area Thursday following a violent clash among residents of the two communities over disputed land. With two persons feared dead in the fracas, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye was razed while about 150 houses were also destroyed. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica