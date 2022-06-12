Opinion

Women, marginalisation question, Adamawa’s valorous example

Posted on Author By Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Comment(0)

There is a sense in which the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), showed a darling example in its recently held primary election across the country, save for instances of irregularities in few states, including Imo, my state, where government actors made a charade of a process that should ordinarily have deepened democratic practice. Distasteful as the Imo instance is, it is not the thrust of intervention.

 

Of greater good is the standard set by the national secretariat of the party, which, in any case, is an admirable and enduring legacy with regard to female representation in politics in this dispensation. The party did score a golden goal by ensuring the inclusion of a novel provision in its electoral guidelines and, by this act, gave women a pride of place. The giant step notedly increased women representation across the board, from local, state to national level, and provided a leeway to women’s larger involvement in party affairs.

 

This development no doubt represents a watershed in Nigeria’s annals of politicisation and signals a sturdy milestone in the age-long struggle for women’s fair share in the country’s political affairs. I therefore commend the fighting spirit of Nigerian women, particularly the APC women under the leadership of the national woman leader, Dr Betta Edu. These women of worth worked so hard to bring about this profound provision and I admire their courage which largely helped to achieve this fruition.

 

The provision, strategic as it is, is supposed to work for a preponderance of women who nurture political ambition in the country. However, the pattern of voting in the recently held primary election of the APC across the country, has shown clearly that a vast majority of women are still miles away from the ideological drive that birthed the inclusion clause. The pattern indicates, conspicuously, that many a woman is yet to see her kind as deserving of trust and confidence.

 

Nonetheless, we must all pause to laud the exceptional and resounding example of
Adamawa chapter of the APC. Unlike other states in the country, Adamawa women smartly took advantage of the party’s guidelines which stipulates that every ward must have five delegates and of the five delegates, two must be women, and that saw to the emergence of the senator representing Adamawa Central in the Senate, Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

 

Senator Binani had scored 430 votes, the highest in the election, to defeat Nuhu Ribadu, a former presidential aspirant of the Action Congress and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who polled 288 votes, and immediate past governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, who came third in the contest with 103 votes. An oasis that this seems, it is also a gratifying example that Nigerian women must inculcate to win.

Answering how she won the feat, Senator Aishatu Ahmed said: “If you take Adamawa for example, we have 226 wards; if you multiply that number by two, you’d get 452 votes out of a total of 1,130 delegates for the state. This means 452 of these delegates are women.” She, in furtherance said, “This is the first time women are uniting and speaking together in one voice, though not hundred per cent, but I can tell you that almost 70-75 per cent of the female delegates backed me, saying our own is contesting, let us give her our block vote.”

The Adamawa spirit is palpably missing in most of our women in Nigeria, and this fact  tells us where we are with regard to imbibing the can-do spirit. It is a hydra-headed challenge that most women still do not believe in themselves, let alone believing in another woman. It shows, more disappointingly, that the onerous efforts in mentoring, repeated public sensitisation and daunting sacrifices made by women for women are yet to be fully appreciated.

 

In Ondo State, for instance, deliberate and conscientious efforts have been made to make the womenfolk develop worthier outlook on life beyond being itinerant hailers who are usually rewarded with ridiculous and short-lived material gains.

The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees (FOWOSO) was birthed as a grooming field for women with a goal to elevate the status of women and bring about socio-economic turnaround for them.

 

Concerted efforts made to position women strategically to enable them nurture dream beyond playing domestic roles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Nigeria: May our land be peaceful and glorious

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

Some writers are like prophets, not because they want to be called prophets but because in their writings they could predict the future. In 2011, Mr. Duff an American journalist writing on Nigeria wrote vividly about the conspiracy by some internal and external forces to tear down the pride of Africa hoping to plunder her […]
Opinion

Anambra 2021: Stop the steal!

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

Barring any last-minute unforeseen circumstances, the Anambra State Governorship Election will be held on the 6th of November 2021.   INEC, the electoral umpire had indicated her preparedness to conduct the election as scheduled. It has released the final list of candidates and declared there will be no going back on the date, apparently in […]
Opinion

Elite dramaturgy in Nigeria’s corruption probes

Posted on Author Oludayo Tade

Sociology, the scientific study of human society empowers us to dissect and analyse complex human behaviours and predict how human beings behave in context after consistent observation of patterned behaviours. Through Sociology, we are able to appreciate that human beings are sentimental beings who manifest different behaviours in different contexts. For instance, we can say […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica