Women must recognise their power –Ara

Aralola Olamuyiwa, the female drummer popularly known as, Ara, still has the fire and passion on her drum and she is rolling. She not only has something hot and snazzy in her coffers to offer fans, the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) is also set to immortalize her in order to inspire women and younger girls in what is called “Exhibition of Ara” at the Natural History Museum of the University, She tells OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI about this and more

What have you been up to lately?

I’m doing just fine. I am presently working seriously on the World Female Drummers’ Festival, Eko Inspire Me,” a television reality show for the street and most recently ‘Ara Drum Temple’ in partnership with the Ọbafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ifè, Osun State. Lagos State is interested in the World Female Drummers Festival, as such, we are collaborating.

We’re bringing female drummers from all walks of life. So it’s going to feature seminars, visions, workshops with the view to empowering female drummers who also make drums and need mentoring guide.

It’s going to be a huge event, being the first time we’re having female drummers, traditional and contemporary, in the same space. It will be one drum, one voice, one world.

In what way did Eko or Lagos inspire you?

Its original name was ‘Inspire Me,’ but because the maiden edition is going to take place here in Lagos, we adopted that.

Could you give a little insight into what the world female drummers festival is all about?

It is about celebrating female drummers globally. It is a three-day event designed to promote culture and tourism.

What particular aspect of the culture are you trying to promote through your music?

Every aspect because our culture is our identity, our DNA; it is who we are as a people. During this last edition, we brought on stage a pestle, mortar and all of those stuffs, and of course my song teaches morals of the old through my lyrics and through my interactions with my audience.

During one of my performances, I asked a few questions which even the adults couldn’t answer. So we were there to educate one another. I was also there to learn.

For instance, there is a song of mine called Kuluso. I asked for the English name of Kuluso, even I didn’t know it. So the kids came out and said butterfly. We had a good laugh. Of course it’s not butterfly.

What genre of music would you call yours?

I will call it ‘Gangan (Talking Drum) fusion’ because it is the inclusion of Gangan to any genre- reggae, juju, highlife, classical, hip-hop, afro. It’s a blend also of my experiences of my growing up, the influences I had listening to songs that my dad and my elder brothers played in the house.

So far in your career journey, will you say you are where you wish to be yet?

Not yet but in terms of raising awareness and inspiring other females to have the confidence to pick a drum and play, Yes!

As a star, have you felt embarrassed before?

Yes, I’ve boarded a bike before. And when people see me do that, I greet them. For seven years, I was assigned to some particular entertainment outfits. I wasn’t myself. I was just there. So, when I came out, I re-evaluated my life, of course, I got married and all of that.

Then I lost a few friends along the line. Some slept and didn’t wake up. Some had accident, were involved in plane crash and all of that and I was like, ‘What is all of this about?’ So why did I come this far to hide?

So, once in a while, I leave my car behind. I board tricycle and when they see me, they look in wonder and ask, ‘Ara is that you come inside let’s go.’ Sometimes I take commercial motorcycle otherwise called Okada. So I do things regularly so that I don’t get caught up. I’m just down to earth. I’m not caught up at all, at all.

What is this your hairstyle called?

I re-invent it. This is not one that people were used to. It wasn’t long braids, when my hair became half plot. I had to recreate something to make my hair grow back. So I came up with this because I’m petite, I need this for my height and I’ve added some weight and I realise I needed to give myself something new, something straight and all of that. So I created this path of hair and tinted it, so I just keep reinventing myself.

There’s this talk about gender equality. As a woman, what do you understand about it?

We don’t play the same roles with men at all. Hence, there’s no room to argue about equality. We don’t even bring the same energy or vibrancy into the room. It’s totally different. So why are we talking about being equal or not being equal? For me, I don’t see any reason a woman should claim equality or inequality without bringing the same energy, even vibrancy.

How can woman be assertive in a male-dominated environment without having to pay heavy price for that?

That is why I said we need to look beyond gender. I have passed through some couple of challenges in life, and yes, I have had to do that without compromising my dignity and integrity. Surely, they would turn round at the end of the day to respect you. When you do that, initially it might be a little tough, but when they see that, they say ‘hey, despite all of this, she’s got her brain intact.’

When I was playing the Talking Drum for instance, a couple of other guys wouldn’t want to help me. And I do not blame them because at that point, there was no female on the scene, playing the talking drum or recognised or known wherever for that.

So when I became recognised, other females got the courage to come out. For this reason I became a role model. And I am always telling them as the first Nigerian female talking drummer on world stage, if I can do it, you can do it. Gender is no barrier at all.

So, tell me about your marriage.

Yes, the marriage didn’t work and I left. I had a son to take care of. I had to heal. It was after then that I had my recording with Tuface. Yeah, that was in 2012.

That was when I did ‘Olomi’ with Tuface and Yanke, also going back and forth around the country. It was after then that I went to Dubai, China, India, Jamaica, everywhere performing. Yes, doing my thing, really.

So I would say it’s not been easy. No, not been easy. So many challenges but as they come one after, I see them as the next step to greatness.

Is it that you don’t want to remarry or what’s happening?

No, no, no, I’m far from it. Last year January, I clocked 45, and I said to myself, it’s time. I’m ready but I am being very careful. I’ve not been dating. Actually, I did a long distance relationship that didn’t work out. I thought I preferred it, because it will afford me the time to get to know the person. But on the long run, it didn’t work. Yeah, I want to marry again. I definitely would get m a r r i e d again.

Can a woman play the role of a side chick to her husband?

Yes, you need to bring it to your bedroom. It’s your marriage and I would like to give an advice. Over the years I’ve been single for a long time, taking stock of what’s going on nowadays, marriage like they say is an investment. I suggest couples should always go back to the drawing board nothing is static.

What interested you few years ago might have changed along the line. But you are still dealing with a man you knew three years ago. This man may have moved to another level without you knowing. You need to move along with him as well. Your wife has moved to another level. You as the husband need to understand that as well and adjust to that level.

So when you both understand that you are two souls in the human body; two beings from different backgrounds influenced by society, by religion by everything you see around you, you ought to be fair to each other, ‘hey guy, hey babe, let’s go to the drawing board, and be honest.‘

But not everybody can take this honesty. No, not everybody, but don’t deceive yourself.

What about women using sex as a weapon against their husbands? How does that help the home?

It doesn’t help a relationship or the home at all. Men cannot do without sex. A man must have sex regularly. If you deprive him of sex, do not blame him, because not everyone has that self- control and discipline. So when you do not give him what is rightfully his, he will go outside, and there are so many people who are willing to accept him.

Even technology has made it easier for men nowadays. They do not need to go far again. They just have to order for it online…., so it’s easier for people to cheat these days really. So sex shouldn’t be used as a weapon.

To fellow women out there, what’s your message?

My message is only for women to look beyond gender, and it is no barrier to achieving anything in life. I believe that as women,

We Are the world. There is nothing they can do in this place called Earth that a woman can be absent. So women must recognise their power, their strength, their relevance and look beyond gender. There’s nothing we can’t do, if we want to do.

