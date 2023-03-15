Women on the rise

T he International Women’s Day is an opportunity for reflection within political circles in Nigeria. While the globe continues to accord respect to our women, the same cannot be said of the men who fumble mischievously, from one political journey to another. The two most powerful compatriots outside our shores are women – Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while Amina Mohammed is Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation (UNO). These women were ministers in Nigeria before moving up to the global stage. Serving at home came with its challenges.

Okonjo- Iweala was ridiculed by politicians when she tried to set the economy to the sane standards as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Mohammed was questioned about her state of origin. While these great women continue to soar, the men have so mismanaged the country that the paradise promised by nationalists after independence has been lost. It started with the military that bastardised the polity.

The civilians are not different. To mark the International Women’s Day on March 8, the WTO and the European Central Bank organised a chat in Geneva, Switzerland. Okonjo-Iweala was applauded for opening the door to women in the executive management of her organisation. This she did based on merit.

Such a step may not be possible in Nigeria where some politicians believe that women are not wired enough for plum positions even where they have shown better managerial skills than the men. Simply put, it is politically incorrect to be a woman. The European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, who described the WTO Director General as her ‘friend’, recalled the roles both of them played as ministers in their respective countries, France and Nigeria, during the years of debt negotiations. Lagarde, a big player in the global economy, harped on what she described as ‘The Four Ls’ – Law, Learning, Labour and Leadership, that should be improved upon to empower women, adding that “women can do the job and they can do it better.” Nigerian women have shown that they can go places if offered the opportunity. In the Solomon Islands, the first ever female High Court judge is Nkemdilim Izuako. Juliet Olufunmilayo Adegoke was the first Black Mayor in Britain. In the past, our women stood up to be counted.

The Aba Women’s Riot of 1929 stopped the British from imposing taxes on them. Three colonial officers did not envisage that their names would come into play. Resident W. E. Hunt, Assistant District Officers, Captain J. Cook and Mr. Hill were involved. Women of the Eastern Region cooked trouble for the colonial government. They were hunted as they climbed from one hill in Bende to another in Aba. Nwanyeruwa, Nwannediya, Ikonnaya and Nnete Okorie- Egbe were the fearless women who dared the system and got results. Fifty five lives lost did not deter them. Funmilayo Ramsome-Kuti was so fearless that she was dubbed ‘The Lioness of Lisabi’. Through her Abeokuta Women’s Union (AWU) she waged a war against agents of colonial rule. Having spent time abroad, the lady knew how to fight. The National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon had sent Ramsome-Kuti to London as part of a seven-member delegation in August 1947. The team, led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, also had Prince Adeleke Adedoyin, Bukar Dipcharima and Chief Nyong Essien as members. A year later, Abeokuta women dared the Alake, Oba Ladapo Ademola. Ramsome- Kuti was not scared when the Ogboni Society threatened sanctions. She grabbed their sacred ‘Oro’ stick, an act considered a taboo, and took it home.

The Egba king lost out as he was exiled for two years, 1948 to 1950. Women should wear their old battle scarves. Men have done enough damage to the country. We do not expect the men to give up without a fight. However, recent developments show that what the men cannot do, the women can. Tobi Amusan is the first Nigerian to become world champion in athletics. She achieved that in 2021, in a town named after a man, Eugene, in Oregon, United States. Before her, Chioma Ajunwa emerged in 1996 as the country’s first Olympic gold medallist. No male Nigerian has an individual Olympic gold to his credit. Women should arise and take their rightful position. The men cannot even agree on a credible electoral process. Virtually all the thugs are male. Our problems are man-made. Let the women fix them.

