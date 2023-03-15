Editorial Top Stories

Women on the rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

T he International Women’s Day is an opportunity for reflection within political circles in Nigeria. While the globe continues to accord respect to our women, the same cannot be said of the men who fumble mischievously, from one political journey to another. The two most powerful compatriots outside our shores are women – Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while Amina Mohammed is Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation (UNO). These women were ministers in Nigeria before moving up to the global stage. Serving at home came with its challenges.

Okonjo- Iweala was ridiculed by politicians when she tried to set the economy to the sane standards as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Mohammed was questioned about her state of origin. While these great women continue to soar, the men have so mismanaged the country that the paradise promised by nationalists after independence has been lost. It started with the military that bastardised the polity.

The civilians are not different. To mark the International Women’s Day on March 8, the WTO and the European Central Bank organised a chat in Geneva, Switzerland. Okonjo-Iweala was applauded for opening the door to women in the executive management of her organisation. This she did based on merit.

Such a step may not be possible in Nigeria where some politicians believe that women are not wired enough for plum positions even where they have shown better managerial skills than the men. Simply put, it is politically incorrect to be a woman. The European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, who described the WTO Director General as her ‘friend’, recalled the roles both of them played as ministers in their respective countries, France and Nigeria, during the years of debt negotiations. Lagarde, a big player in the global economy, harped on what she described as ‘The Four Ls’ – Law, Learning, Labour and Leadership, that should be improved upon to empower women, adding that “women can do the job and they can do it better.” Nigerian women have shown that they can go places if offered the opportunity. In the Solomon Islands, the first ever female High Court judge is Nkemdilim Izuako. Juliet Olufunmilayo Adegoke was the first Black Mayor in Britain. In the past, our women stood up to be counted.

The Aba Women’s Riot of 1929 stopped the British from imposing taxes on them. Three colonial officers did not envisage that their names would come into play. Resident W. E. Hunt, Assistant District Officers, Captain J. Cook and Mr. Hill were involved. Women of the Eastern Region cooked trouble for the colonial government. They were hunted as they climbed from one hill in Bende to another in Aba. Nwanyeruwa, Nwannediya, Ikonnaya and Nnete Okorie- Egbe were the fearless women who dared the system and got results. Fifty five lives lost did not deter them. Funmilayo Ramsome-Kuti was so fearless that she was dubbed ‘The Lioness of Lisabi’. Through her Abeokuta Women’s Union (AWU) she waged a war against agents of colonial rule. Having spent time abroad, the lady knew how to fight. The National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon had sent Ramsome-Kuti to London as part of a seven-member delegation in August 1947. The team, led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, also had Prince Adeleke Adedoyin, Bukar Dipcharima and Chief Nyong Essien as members. A year later, Abeokuta women dared the Alake, Oba Ladapo Ademola. Ramsome- Kuti was not scared when the Ogboni Society threatened sanctions. She grabbed their sacred ‘Oro’ stick, an act considered a taboo, and took it home.

The Egba king lost out as he was exiled for two years, 1948 to 1950. Women should wear their old battle scarves. Men have done enough damage to the country. We do not expect the men to give up without a fight. However, recent developments show that what the men cannot do, the women can. Tobi Amusan is the first Nigerian to become world champion in athletics. She achieved that in 2021, in a town named after a man, Eugene, in Oregon, United States. Before her, Chioma Ajunwa emerged in 1996 as the country’s first Olympic gold medallist. No male Nigerian has an individual Olympic gold to his credit. Women should arise and take their rightful position. The men cannot even agree on a credible electoral process. Virtually all the thugs are male. Our problems are man-made. Let the women fix them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2022: IMF maintains 2.7% growth for Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Sub-Saharan Africa to grow by 3.8% A recovery in non-oil sectors and higher oil prices will result in Nigeria’s economy growing by 2.7per cent in 2022, the mestic Product (GDP) per capita to stabilise at current levels, notwithstanding long-standing structural problems and elevated uncertainties.” On its projection for sub- Saharan Africa, the IMF stated: “Sub-Saharan […]
Interview Top Stories

JOKE SILVA: It ’s usually fun, exciting working with my hubby, Olu Jacobs

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE,

Joke Silva, respected veteran actress, has proven beyond doubts that consistency, hard work and doggedness are prime ladder to a successful career in any chosen field. Silva kicked off her career in film in the early 1990s and has remained relevant till date. Recently the dark-skinned actress married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, turned 60, […]
News Top Stories

Petrol consumption drops by 8.14% in one month –PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the daily consumption of petrol in the country dropped from 60.55 million litres in the month of July, to 55.99 million litres in August, translating to 8.14 percent decline.   The agency’s petroleum products supply for the month of August indicated that about 1,735,624,740 billon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica