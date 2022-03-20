Women, only obstacles to their progress –Busola Ala

Dr. Busola Ala is an educationist, mother and women and child rights’ advocate. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, she speaks about the recent International Women’s Day, the need for women to have an identity, develop themselves to make high impact on the society

Talking about International Women’s Day with a theme ‘For equity or equality today for sustainable tomorrow’, do you think that can be achieved in our present time-Nigeria that is not male-dominated environment especially when there is this popular notion that women don’t support women; that they rather prefer men. What do you think about that?

Some women are actually like that but some women still support women. I have met many women that are fantastic; older women that actually pushed me through my career. They really did well by encouraging me and bringing out the best in me. I could remember my boss in Abuja then.

She would give me the most difficult task to do and she would tell me you can do it, that there is nothing in it. She would encourage me to push it through and I found myself breaking barriers. I have had fantastic women in my life. I could remember when I was writing my Ph.D. thesis. I started with a male supervisor. We were just rigmaroling for two years. We couldn’t achieve anything. I didn’t know what he wanted. I kept writing and he kept wasting my time.

After some time, I went to the coordinator in the department. I told him I needed a woman as my supervisor and he asked if I could work with a woman and he recommended a female professor and we started working. The woman told me, ‘if you are serious, I could produce you in the next six months.’

And indeed, she kept to her words but for a little hitch and hiccups, in one year, I was done with my project and today, she is one of my mentors.

There is this general belief that women bosses are naturally difficult to work with. Why is it like that?

If one finds a woman that has paid her dues and has really come a long way to have added value to her life, she understands that being successful doesn’t come on a platter of gold.

So, for a younger woman, she would expect that she works through the ropes to get to the top, not just dishing out things to you because she knows that it is that substance that she would build in you that would sustain you when you get to the top.

Without that substance, you would become empty when you get to the top. So, most women understand that they don’t just want to have a kind of jolly ride to the top.

Rather, they want you to work and imbibe enough knowledge so that you would be able to defend that which you say you know at any time. They understand how it plays out.

They don’t just want you to come crashing at the end of the day by not being able to defend what you say you know. Most women are like that.

Is it true that our environment/society is chauvinistic in nature, where men like to pull women down…

I don’t really think most men are chauvinistic because we are the 21st century and a lot of men have working wives nowadays. Responsibilities in the home are now being divided between husband and wife. Men know that women should work and earn a living. I put up a post on my wall a few days ago.

I was surprised that a lady came after me, trolling and burning insults on me that I was making other women feel inferior all because I said women should have a life; that they should learn to acquire a skill, go to school, learn a trade and do something meaningful to their lives; that having children and being married is not an excuse not to add value to their lives.

The majority of male folks on my page were backing me while a woman was insulting. I even made some suggestions how women can build themselves which she didn’t react to.

That is why I said women don’t support women…

You can say that but it is relative. I have told you my own experience, how I have had to work with female bosses, project supervisors. Even at the work, in my career, I have worked with fantastic female bosses.

They may it look quite difficult at the beginning but on the long run, one will be grateful for having them as mentors because they say it as it is. Successful women know what it is. They know the ingredients of success.

They don’t mince words when they want to give it out. They would make sure that one works hard to earn it. One cannot just have it like that. It is so because they want something good for you.

How do you think women should build themselves, even career-oriented ones?

Before I go into that, I would really like us to look at generally in our society. We cannot underestimate the fact that it has become a trend in this nation that whenever a woman comes out to contest elections, she is not being supported by other women and that can be narrowed down to the society we have found ourselves.

Like I told you earlier that the trend is changing now, most men can’t even marry women that are not working but there are still some people that are stuck in the stone age; that patriarchal society where man is seen as the head.

That is why the woman is owned by a man at every given time of her life. It is either she is owned by her father or husband. You will also discover that in traditional marriage and the change of name for a woman is like transfer of ownership from one man to another, that is, from the father to the husband.

When the husband says he is no longer interested in the marriage, the ownership comes back to the father again.

She changes her last name to the father’s name. To answer your questions about how women can build capacity and themselves, the first thing is for a woman to own herself. Even if you are single under your father or married, you need to own yourself.

Once you own yourself, making decisions about what you do in life becomes easy. It becomes easier. You don’t have to report to somebody to get approval to what you want to do with your life.

You must understand that the life is yours and I am responsible for whatever I make out of it. Once there is that mindset that your life is first all yours, not that of your father, mother, husband nor your children, the problem is halfsolved.

You will no longer be seeing yourself as a product of a particular stereotype. You will no longer be a slave to cultural norms, religion, and carved-out values.

If a woman owns her life, that this is my life, I have my life to live.

Meanwhile, those people telling you those laws that are governing your life are living their lives, and they don’t come to seek permission from you on how they would live their lives. So, it starts from when a girl-child is still very young. She has the understanding that this life that I am living is mine.

She grows up with that mindset. She tries to reclaim whatever name she has been given. This is my identity. I use to tell people that my name is my identity. It doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that I am married or single.

It is my identity. Even if my husband comes tomorrow and says drop that name, it is not yours, I can tell him it is my identity; my own name is different from yours.

A name is an identity. Somebody once told me that I can never prove it; that when we get to the court, I will lose the case. I told the person we get there first because I will tell you that is the name I have become familiar with; that is the name people know me as.

So, why would you come and tell me to drop the name I have adopted over time? A woman must first have an identity. You must know who you are, know your name, what you do, et al.

In building yourself, identity should be the foremost….

Of course! You have to own yourself. You must have an identity. I am sorry for those women who don’t have an identity. They can’t go anywhere. That is why those women that pulled down other women don’t have identities.

They are faceless. They suffer from inferiority complex because they don’t have identities. I remember way back as a young wife, where I lived in blocks of flats. There was an issue in the compound and we were to resolve the issue. I was on maternity leave that period.

So, I was at home. My neighbour was a full-time housewife. So, she was also at home and I was trying to suggest something and she said I shouldn’t talk; I should allow the men to come and talk, and I said why should we wait for the men to come and talk? We spent the most times at the home. She doesn’t have an identity. That is the kind of women that would come out and say they are somebody’s wife.

How does having an identity for a woman goes down with the opposite sex. Do you really think it works in the society?

Do you know that the matriarchy didn’t start today like you rightly noted that women are other women’s problems?

Do you know that it is fellow women who killed the matriarchy in history? In those days of Moremi, Efunroye Tinubu, Olufunmilayo Ransome- Kuti, those are matriarchs that had identities and stood for something historically. We discovered that after a while, there weren’t many women at the forefront.

They started fizzling out little by little, and the men became the pioneers. They are now in the forefronts. How many women nowadays have you heard making history radically like those ones that I have mentioned?

Having an identity could be a price someone out there may be paying. That means having an identity could make her lose the home/ marriage that we so much value in our society…

As I have said, the home front is a different ball game. I mentioned earlier that men nowadays prefer women that are industrious, women that have something to bring to the table, that are not idle. I am generalising because it is being a trend these days. There is no man, apart from a few percentages, that would want his wife to be at home and doing nothing…

I agree men want women to contribute to the upkeep of the family but do you think they still want them to have a voice…

Having a voice for a woman is relative. Ordinarily, one will find that it is what a woman allows that stays. If you make a man understand from day one that you have an identity and you are entitled to your voice, he will learn to live with it.

What we find now in our society is that a lot of women, probably out of desperation to be marr i e d , t a k e every p a i n , even the one the man is not dished out to them, they create it and make it stay so.

I once asked someone who told me that his wife kept blaming him for her not working whereas she is the one that has demonstrated over time that she was not capable of running the home and working at the same time and he thought he was feeling her pain. He decided that she left the job which is not even bringing much.

She went through health challenges when having her babies too. In that kind of scenario, the man would want his wife alive rather than being dead and he asked her to stay off the job.

There are a lot of cases like that. There is another instance where the woman was coming in and out of the hospital. The man said she should stop working and the same woman came round to be saying that it is the man that told her not to work.

My question for women like that is since he told you not to work, did he tell you not to learn a skill or go back to school? If you are not working, you should be in school or learning a skill.

I was saying the other day that a lot of women claimed that they don’t have enough money to go on apprenticeship to go for a particular skill but almost every woman has access to smart phones.

They can learn skills on YouTube. They would rather be watching s k i t s than learning on YouTube. That is not a man’s fault anyway. The man didn’t ask them to stop adding values to themselves. In essence, let us stop blaming the man for our woes. Let’s start taking responsibility for our lives and let’s take ownership of our lives.

As for the theme of International Women’s Day which is ‘Equity today for sustainable tomorrow’, do you think we can actually get this?

We can, if the women folks want it. It is achievable. In the country today, there is inclusion for women, for people living with disabilities and other categories of people. Nobody is being marginalised. What will be our excuse now?

Your only limitation is yourself. If you limit yourself you are limited. Nobody is stopping us. Just a few days ago, the parliament threw out a bill supporting 35 per cent inclusion of women in governance It has not been implemented because women are not coming out. If I come out, nobody can stop me.

There are women in the parliament and nobody has stopped them. If those could find their way into the parliament, other women should be able to do so as well. But like you rightly said, the marriage institution can limit a woman- talking about child-bearing and it is because we are still stuck in our old ways.

We have not fully liberated ourselves from our cultural norms and expectations like a woman should have both male and female children; probably the first and second children are male and she will be looking for female and she doesn’t get a girl, she won’t stop and vice versa.

And for every child a woman has, it takes many years for her to recover and nurture the child and the men nowadays need to make understand that they have to be part of the care of the children at home.

Some of them have not yet come to the realisation that running the home front is the responsibility of both man and woman.

Some are still feeling that woman should run the home. I was surprised when I was talking to a commissioner a few days ago and he told me that over 80 per cent of the home running lies on the woman’s shoulder and I was like, who said that? Why should it be like that? Why can’t the woman have a life?

