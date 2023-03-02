Women Place Curse On Ebonyi King’s Killers, Absolve Odoh

Women of the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have placed a curse on the killers of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Igboke Ewa.

Ewa was killed in his palace in the community on Monday night by gunmen.

The women of the community in their hundreds staged protests on Thursday and lay curse on the king’s killers.

The women who marched around the community, chanting mourning songs absolved the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next Saturday’s general election in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh of the killing.

They condemned the politicization of the traditional ruler and warned against it.

The women noted that politicizing Ewa’s killing was making a mockery of them and the entire Umuezeokaha community who are in serious mourning over the king’s gruesome murder.

Dr Ngozi Oketa, one of the women leaders, said “we are not happy about the killing of our traditional ruler, we are very sad about it. We are not also happy with the way his killing is being politicized.

“We should be allowed to mourn our traditional ruler’s death, they should stop mocking us, those politicizing it are mocking us, we don’t like this.

“Anyone who has a hand in the gruesome murder of this our king will never go scot-free. That person will never see good things in life.

“We have seen the way they are politicizing the death of our traditional ruler and accusing one of our illustrious sons, Professor Bernard Odoh over it. How can a son who loves his father kill his father? How can you accuse someone that is innocent?

“Our traditional ruler was the one who blessed Odoh in his governorship aspiration and wished him well.

“He was the one who raised a committee that will go and place a curse on those that attacked Professor Odoh and killed some of his security personnel.

“The committee was about to place the curse when our king was murdered in a cold blood and they are mocking us and accusing an innocent person of it.

She lamented that over 16 prominent sons of the Ezza clan in the state have lost their lives in the last year.

