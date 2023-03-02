News

Women Place Curse On Ebonyi King’s Killers, Absolve Odoh

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Women of the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have placed a curse on the killers of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Igboke Ewa.

Ewa was killed in his palace in the community on Monday night by gunmen.

The women of the community in their hundreds staged protests on Thursday and lay curse on the king’s killers.

The women who marched around the community, chanting mourning songs absolved the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next Saturday’s general election in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh of the killing.

They condemned the politicization of the traditional ruler and warned against it.

The women noted that politicizing Ewa’s killing was making a mockery of them and the entire Umuezeokaha community who are in serious mourning over the king’s gruesome murder.

Dr Ngozi Oketa, one of the women leaders, said “we are not happy about the killing of our traditional ruler, we are very sad about it. We are not also happy with the way his killing is being politicized.

“We should be allowed to mourn our traditional ruler’s death, they should stop mocking us, those politicizing it are mocking us, we don’t like this.

“Anyone who has a hand in the gruesome murder of this our king will never go scot-free. That person will never see good things in life.

“We have seen the way they are politicizing the death of our traditional ruler and accusing one of our illustrious sons, Professor Bernard Odoh over it. How can a son who loves his father kill his father? How can you accuse someone that is innocent?

“Our traditional ruler was the one who blessed Odoh in his governorship aspiration and wished him well.

“He was the one who raised a committee that will go and place a curse on those that attacked Professor Odoh and killed some of his security personnel.

“The committee was about to place the curse when our king was murdered in a cold blood and they are mocking us and accusing an innocent person of it.

She lamented that over 16 prominent sons of the Ezza clan in the state have lost their lives in the last year.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

After Twitter, Facebook deletes Buhari’s controversial ‘civil war’ post

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Facebook, another social media platform, has removed a controversial statement posted via President Muhammadu Buhari’s official page. Facebook, according to an online news portal Premium Times, says it deleted the post from President Buhari’s page for violating its Community Standards against inciting violence. The President had on Tuesday threatened to treat insurrectionists and those attacking […]
News

Abducted 13-year-old boy in Ogun regains freedom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, who was abducted by gunmen in Ogun State, has regained his freedom three days after. Ajibola was abducted on Saturday night at his residence in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Ajibola, his mother, Bisi Ajibola and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending […]
News

COVID-19: Share palliatives if you want obedience to lockdown directives – Stakeholders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

As the world battles the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders against the spread of the disease in Niger State have raised the alarm of the possibility of more Nigerians dying if governments at local, state and federal levels hoard palliatives from the people.   Among the stakeholders were religious leaders, health workers traditional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica