Women play crucial roles in our success story- Fatima Aliko Dangote

Executive Director, Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries, Fatima Aliko Dangote has revealed that the Dangote Group has invested in innovative technologies and processes to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women in the organisation. Besides, Fatima disclosed that women are playing pivotal roles in the success story of the Dangote Group. To drive transformative change, she said the company is implementing the policy of continuous improvement in its production processes with state-of-the-art production facilities, which are already being managed by women. Speaking while opening the International Women’s Day Conference in Lagos and Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Fatima noted that the company, through its Learning Management System (LMS), offers employees a variety of resources and opportunities that help them advance their professional and personal development. According to her, these learning and development offerings cover vast focus areas and are provided via on-thejob, classroom, and online learning platforms, to both permanent and temporary employees across all cadres, in the Group’s Nigerian and Pan-African operations.

Anxiety in Abuja as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits harder

  There was anxiety in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic experienced in the territory.   This development was confirmed by the Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu. Kawu, who briefed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said many confirmed patients of COVID-19 were critically down […]
Group: FG completes 12 dams, 3 hydro power projects

Amid report of shortage of clean drinking water in several parts of the The All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (LAC), a think-tank voluntary group, has disclosed that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has completed 12 water projects across the country, since 2016 This even as the […]
NBA takes on AGF over alleged amendment of RPC

 President of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Olumide Akpata, yesterday said the national Bar will meet with the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, over the purported amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct.   News had emerged over the weekend that the AGF singlehandedly amended sections 9 […]

