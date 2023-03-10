Women play crucial roles in our success story- Fatima Aliko Dangote

Executive Director, Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries, Fatima Aliko Dangote has revealed that the Dangote Group has invested in innovative technologies and processes to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women in the organisation. Besides, Fatima disclosed that women are playing pivotal roles in the success story of the Dangote Group. To drive transformative change, she said the company is implementing the policy of continuous improvement in its production processes with state-of-the-art production facilities, which are already being managed by women. Speaking while opening the International Women’s Day Conference in Lagos and Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Fatima noted that the company, through its Learning Management System (LMS), offers employees a variety of resources and opportunities that help them advance their professional and personal development. According to her, these learning and development offerings cover vast focus areas and are provided via on-thejob, classroom, and online learning platforms, to both permanent and temporary employees across all cadres, in the Group’s Nigerian and Pan-African operations.

Like this: Like Loading...