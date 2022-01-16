News Top Stories

Women protest half naked over insecurity in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following the insecurity situation in the Ondo State and in the country at large, women in Akoko axis of the state have trooped out in the numbers to protest over the menace.

 

The peaceful protest, which was carried out in the four local government areas of Akoko, was staged in Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko and some other Akoko towns.

 

It was gathered that the protests were triggered by the recent kidnap of teachers by some bandits in Auga Akoko, killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week and the attack of 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

 

Some of the protesters, who were holding brooms in their hands, were half naked, chanting various solidarity songs along the streets. They called on the security agents and the state government to come to the rescue of the area from the attack of the bandits.

 

Addressing the protesting women, the chairman, Akoko Divisional Traditional Council of the four local governments and monarch of Oka Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, said the security challenges facing the country, Ondo State and Akokoland will soon become a thing of the past.

 

According to him, communal efforts and traditional efforts will be applied as parts of solutions to the problems. The monarch appealed to various communities in Akokoland to “form vigilante groups while local hunters should be encouraged to compliment the efforts of regular security agencies.”

 

Oba Adeleye, however, commended the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for putting Amotekun corps in place to join forces with the existing security apparatus combat the situation.

 

