Women protest invasion of community by gunmen in Delta

Women in Arunwhun community, a predominantly fishing community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday took to the streets to protest the continued invasion of their community by unknown gunmen, who they claimed always come through the creeks. They, however, called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency come to their help as the men have been harassing and intimidating the youths and women in the area for some time now. The protesters, who had gathered at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Ukawa in the community for the protest, however, lamented what they described as incessant harassment of their kinsmen by the men who always invade the communities with guns and leaving the people traumatised. Arunwhun and some parts of Otonyasere community were said to be engrossed in a dispute for some time now with Okpe and Itsekiri community laying claim to the territory.

