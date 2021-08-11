News

Women protest, reject monarch, others in Delta

Hundreds of women at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday took to the streets in protest and rejection of what they described as “the fraudulent activities of our monarch and some leaders in the kingdom.”

 

The half-naked women marched around the town, disrupted vehicular movement and commercial activities, as well as shut down markets and shops in the locality.

 

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “All administration must be carried out by OCDU only”, “Stop CDC’s divide and rule”, “Say no to illegal CDC” and “Odiologbo must end CDC Now”, insisted that Odiologbo must end alleged illegality of appointed Community Development Committee (CDC) by the monarch.

 

Odiologbo is the monarchical title of the traditional ruler of Oleh Kingdom, HRM Anthony Williams Ovrawah, Omogha I.

 

The women, who had a stopover at the local government council secretariat and the Logistics Office of the Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited in the town, demanded an end to the alleged diversion of funds by the Oleh community from OML 30 Cluster 5-Management Committee Project by those handpicked by the monarch on CDC setup.

 

Spokesperson for the protesters, Mrs. Juliana Itewor, who was being addressed as the Women Leader of Oleh Community, said the community had been divided by hatred and sentiments, which the resultant effects are hunger, tension and strife among the people.

