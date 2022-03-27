Women ready to take over –Erelu Halle

The Governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the coming election in Ekiti on June 18, 2022, Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Elebute Halle has urged the people of Ekiti State to vote and support a woman into power in the governorship election. She said this after a media chat at the Voice FM, Ado- Ekiti during the week.

The Ayedun born politician and a philanthropist said that women are a credible alternative to the failure of the past leadership in Ekiti State, as she promised to rule with transparency, accountability, professionalism, gender equality and inclusion of youth in political empathy if voted into power as the next governor of Ekiti State.

She stressed that all is set for the commencement of her Governorship campaign across the 16 LGAs in the state. She advised other cocontenders, politicians and voters not to see elections as do or die, saying everyone should abide by the rules and regulation of the election and embrace peace before, during and after the election.

