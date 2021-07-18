Women remain unmarried for different reasons

Several reasons keep women unmarried at 40

In-house dating coach and founder of Lagosmatchmaker, a privacy-focused platform for singles of over 25 years, Nkpubre Arit Edet has been in the business of helping people find love for over seven years now. The Economics graduate from the prestigious Howard University in Washington, DC and masters degree holder in International Strategy from the University of St-Andrews, Scotland speaks with Ifeoma Ononye on the intricacies of running a matchmaking platform and why many are single at 40

As a dating coach, what are some factors that will leave a woman unmarried at 40? This is a rather broad question. There are too many reasons why a woman would be unmarried at 40 and these reasons are the same for men. I don’t think it’s gender-focused. A person could be unmarried at 40 because they simply don’t have marriage as part of their life plan. They had a bad experience in a relationship and haven’t healed yet. They are widowed or divorced and not willing to give love another try. They are too focused on work and have not really given themselves time to be social. They don’t go out and never meet anyone. They have a strict list of what their future spouse should have so dismiss others too soon. They are concerned with the type of spouse their family tells them to have so they feel like they don’t have a choice in choosing a spouse. They may have bad qualities that could be a general turn off, are defensive and unwilling to change. They could be focused on other aspects of life and didn’t dedicate their thoughts to finding a spouse till 40. They also may be the single that always say ‘i am married to Jesus, Satan leave me alone. Can you tell us more about yourself and your platform? The platform Lagosmatchmaker was created as a need for privacy in this dating age. It is a privacyfocused matchmaking platform for singles over 25years to meet like-minded individuals. Why did you go into matchmaking? Matchmaki n g was something I naturally did for friends and family. A friend once mentioned how useful it would be if I did it on a larger scale which was what led to lagosmatchmaker. How did you start with lagosmatchmaker? I started by doing a lot of research on the scope surrounding matchmaking. I also got some certifications to help me understand it better. Why the name Lagos Match Maker? Is it only for residents of Lagos State? The name lagosmatchmaker is often mistaken for that but on the contrary, we serve a diverse group of people located in various countries. The name was simply a way to refer to our main matchmaker at that point who is Didi, she does reside in Lagos. Do you have clients in other parts of the country? Yes, we do have a diverse group of members from various parts of the world. What is the difference between online dating and using a matchmaking platform? We have both online dating which encompasses the use of the website to meet other singles and we also have the matchmaking aspect which is a bit more personalized. It is suitable for busy singles and those that need help filtering through a group of singles. What expectations do your clients have with meeting other single individuals? They expect that they would meet like-minded singles that want similar things to what they want. What are some of the challenges you have encountered with a new line of business in Nigeria? How did you overcome them? It was extremely difficult launching a new type of business in Nigeria but you have to do a lot of research and learning to see how it has previously worked in other places. The country is obviously going through some serious insecurity challenge, how has that affected Lagos Match Maker? It has surprisingly affected lagosmatchmaker positively because more people stay indoors, try to meet others and have a social life online. What extra things are you doing to ensure your clients are safe? We have video call verification for premium and VIP members to be sure that you feel safe enough that the person you are chatting with is who they say they are. We also give advice and write content on how to be safe but ultimately the platform is comprised of adults who will still make their own decisions. We just ask that people be careful. What types of people are on the platform? There is a wide variety of members from busy professionals, to introverts, to divorced individuals, to single parents and a lot more. Can clients see the pictures of people before meeting them? Yes, you can see the pictures of people but the person solely has permission to send you their picture. This is part of the privacy benefit. Do clients have a limited number of people they meet when they sign up? With online dating, you have an unlimited number of people. So you have to filter through and find what works for you. For the personalized matchmaking, you have a fixed number of matches which is decided upon from the current profiles. Is this strictly online? We do have the online option which is on the website and we have the personalized version. We have restricted access to coming into the office since the COVID pandemic but you can still reach us if you choose to. What advice would you give to singles out there? I will advise singles to be intentional about finding love like they would be about every other aspect of their lives. In this age of Internet fraud, how can one trust online matchmaking? On our end, we have a verification process to help protect members. People are also advised to be careful and research any platform they choose to work with. What qualifies you as a matchmaker? A matchmaker is someo n e that is involved in bringing two singles together. I have had several courses taken and received several certifications to ensure that I’m doing my best in bringing intending couples together. Would you advise a woman to make the first move to her love interest? Yes, I would advise anyone interested in a person to let it be known to that individual. I don’t think there is a particular gender that can express their interest. How should a woman react if she loves a man but feels the man should make the first move? Everyone is different and definitely, a lot of people feel this way. It would work for you but you also have to understand that it means the only options you can choose from are those men that approach you first. I personally think it’s nice to have the option to choose who I am interested in first and then see if they are interested in me too. What would you say is the height of your career? Anytime a person finds love on the platform, it’s a high point for us. Do you have records of couples who got married or engaged from your platform? Can you share? Yes, we have a lot but due to privacy, we are not at liberty to share without their permission. However, we have been lucky enough that some couples have given us permission to share their stories and a lady recently did a youtube video on how she met her spouse on lagosmatchmaker during the quarantine. This is obviously the jet age with lots of Apps on dating and relationships. What makes Lagos Match Maker different? Our unique quality is that we are privacy- focused. I take my private life very seriously so on my personal IG page, I only share pictures of myself and you cannot have an idea of what my life is from there. I believe others are like me that like their privacy and don’t want their pictures being circulated for any reason. The platform helps you to meet people without leading with your picture.

