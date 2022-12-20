Women seek equal rights, justice, protection

Last week, over 200 women from different parts of the country gathered in Abuja to deliberate on issues that affect them. CALEB ONWE reports

The 3rd Annual Conference of Women’s Rights Organizations, Network and Movements, took place last week in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The event which drew participants from across the federation, featured voices on various issues of common interest to the womenfolk.

More prominent among the issues were poor women participation in politics, violence against female politicians, economic crisis and the general state of the nation.

Political assassinations

Over the years, women have always pushed for equal rights and protection from those who have the penchant to oppress them in the society. This year’s gathering came on the heels of the brutal murder of Victoria Chintex, Woman Leader of the Labour Party in Kaduna state.

It will be recalled similar incident occurred in the build up to the 2019 elections when Salome Abuh, a Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was burnt alive in her home in Kogi state. Many of the participants at the conference mourned the loss of the two female politicians and recalled how their elimination had thrown their families into untold grief and hardship. The atmosphere in the conference room, was heated up to an unprecedented degree, when other acts of injustices against women and the girl child were recounted. The women leaders did not mince words in condemning all societal ills targeted at the female folks.

Kick against

They decried the murder incidents describing them as politically motivated and designed to overheat the polity.

According to the women, these violent acts were being deliberately orchestrated by politicians to intimidate and scare women and other citizens as the 2023 elections draw closer.

They argued that the current situation of things in Nigeria were ominous signals that the country’s political landscape had become too intolerant to the women folk.

Demand for justice

Executive Director, National Council for Women Society, Ijeoma Udensi said the killing of these women political leaders in Kogi and Kaduna States , were yet to be properly investigated by the security agencies, as the culprits have not been brought to justice. Udensi alleged that the male folks who have continued to dominate Nigeria’s political landscape were using violent killings, sexual harassment, bullying and blackmail to shortchange the women politically.

Like many of the participants, Udensi decried the slow process of justice against the killers of the women politicians but expressed confidence that the various security agencies will do the needful in both cases. She urged the Nigeria Police to unravel the mystery behind all the political killings and other violent acts across the country.

According to her, Nigerian women need peace and security to contribute meaningfully to nation building. She equally noted that it was time all relevant security agencies and those propelling the wheel of justice to prove their worth, by fishing out the criminals. “Nigerian women demand that the killers be apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible and that clear and active measures be taken by the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to make sure that such acts are not repeated. “This is a deliberate attempt to discourage women’s active participation and seeks to determine, delay or otherwise influence their engagement in the electoral process “We also want to condemn other forms of violence targeted at women politicians ranging from hate speech, blackmail, intimidation, cyber bullying, physical assault, destruction of campaign materials, sexual violence, and others. Women in politics A former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Elizabeth Aterie, recounted her miraculous adventure into politics, and how she managed to break new grounds among many domineering men. Aterie who charged the women to come out of their shells and manifest their destinies, also disclosed that she deliberately refused to give up, after many attempts by the malefolk to politically suffocate her. She said that from her experience as a lawmaker, female politicians in the country need a special security arrangements to adequately protect them from harm. She therefore, called on security agencies to begin to provide women politicians with adequate security. Aterie also urged the judiciary to ensure speedy hearing and delivery of judgement on election disputes especially those involving women in politics. “We call for judicial activism where the court is intentional in using the court decisions to lay the foundation for legal precedents against political violence against women”, she said Another female politician, Naomi Abel, said that political parties need to review their respective party constitutions for mandatory proportional representation for women and also ensure full implementation of all constitutional provisions that empower women. She insisted that there was need for political parties to include more women in the leadership structure of their various parties. Resolutions The conference did not end without some resolutions and recommendations which the women vowed to vigorously pursue. The women urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to sensitize the public on what violence against women in politics entails both at the grassroot and urban levels. They also demanded a nationwide sensitization on the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) laws, so that women would know their rights and know the relevant authorities to report cases whenever they suffer some form of violence, including political violence.

