Women share struggle accessing water in their communities

Several women who were hosted recently at a town hall meeting organised by Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE) in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Nigeria have called on the Lagos State Government (LASG) to provide accessible potable water, especially in low-income communities in the state.

At the event tagged, “Women and Water Wahala”, participating women from Ifelodun in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area, Monkey Village in the Ikeja Local Government Area and Orile Agege in the Agege Local Government Area, shared the daily hurdles they face in accessing water for daily needs and that of their households, whileappealing to LASG to alleviate their sufferings.

The women from Ifelodun area, said they source water three streets away from a small rock where water gushes out and from a kind neighbour that opens his tap for them to fetch. While those in Monkey Village face more hardship as they resort to fetching water from a canal when the tap water from the only church that provides them water is unavailable. For the women in Orile Agege, trekking for miles to buy water is part of their daily routine. When finding water to buy is impossible due to power outages which occur regularly, they resort to a stagnant pond for bathing, washing and even cooking.

