Feminique

Women should be goal diggers, not gold-diggers, says Sonaira CEO Omon-Obehi Ovuehor 

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor has frowned upon the notion that women are golddiggers.
“Women are endowed with brains and qualities to excel as their male counterparts, therefore they shouldn’t be seen as gold diggers, neither should they portray themselves as one. In human history, women are known to be the support for male achievers, therefore women should be seen as goal diggers.”
Omon-Obehi Ovuehor is herself an example of an ambitious, go-getter woman who after her bachelor degree, had taken the path of entrepreneurship by joining the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in 2014.
Starting from scratch, she has successfully built Sonaira Business World into a big business with its tentacles in various areas including formulation of natural skincare products, importation of human hair, retailing of adult and children’s fashion and also adult pleasure toys, real estate consultation, global courier and logistics.
The business she started in 2015 is now a well-known brand across Nigeria.
Currently running a postgraduate research course at the Igbinedion University, Okada, she also applied for a doctorate programme at the University of Port Harcourt.
As she pointed out, Sonaira is also focused on the mentorship of young Nigerians and giving them opportunities to grow.
“One of the ways we do this is by offering drop-shipping opportunities for students, fresh graduates and stay-at-home moms,” Omon-Obehi Ovuehor revealed.
She further added: “We are set to empower and train 1000 Nigerian female entrepreneurs before 2023. While others keep digging for gold, we will sell the shovels.”
The Sonaira CEO also offered a nugget of wisdom for young female Nigerians.
“All slay queens should consider investing for the future,” she advised.

