Women tasked on intercession, destiny fulfillment

At this month’s edition of ‘When Mama prays’, a special prayer programme hosted by Rev. Carol Ighele, women were urged to rightly take their spiritual position in making intercessions for their children and husbands as they ensure fulfillment of destinies.

The programme which had in attendance over 1000 women both physically and virtually, has Rev Carol, wife of Bishop Charles Ighele as the Chief Convener. The Chief Convener said that a lot was happening in the society that affected women and that it was high time women rose to these challenges in prayers.

Speaking on how ‘When Mama prays’ programme started, Ighele explained that over 20 years ago when she was praying, the Lord said she should raise an army of women, ladies that are 15 years and above, that will intercede for their husbands, children, and for their natural abilities so that they can rise to the top through prayer.

“Whatever that is common to the women, affects the women. If the devil strikes the woman’s husband, the woman is in trouble.

If the Devil strikes her children, the woman is in trouble. If the devil strikes her business, her abilities, that is her business, she is in trouble. We organise this programme, ‘When Mama Prays’ second Saturday of every month to intercede for our children, our husbands and for our  abilities.

“Many things come in while hosting this programme, deliverance, healing, fruit of the womb. When a woman is born, she is born with eggs which indicates that God has given her a definite assignment. That assignment is procreation and to raise up godly seed,” she stated.

According to Ighele, In the month of August, the ‘When Mama prays’ is usually held on the third Saturday because it is an international conference. “People from all over the world get to attend this ‘When Mama prays’ and the theme for this year’s is ‘Rise Up’, which was gotten from Romans 8 verse 11.

If the spirit that raised up Jesus dwells in you, it will quicken your mortal body through the spirit that dwells in you.'” She further explained that the change that happens when mama(mothers, women) prays cannot be under estimated, which is why it is imperative for women to wake up from their slumber and stand in the gap and fight for their children in the spiritual realm.

H e r wo rd s : ” C o n – sidering how vulnerable the world is, the global recession and the famine that the world is witnessing, including Nigeria, there is serious need for women to take their position. Women have to take her position economically and financially.

“Women should take their position spiritually to intercede for her children so that they don’t go astray. We have to call our children who have gone astray back into God’s fold. We need the power of God in us women to be activated. So ‘mama’ must rise up. It is not time for ‘mama’ to be sleeping.

“The Bible says, ‘fight for the peace of Jerusalem so that you will have peace in your time’. We don’t need our children to go to war and we don’t want our daughters to be raped.

A 70 years old woman goes to the farm in the village, in Nigeria and she is raped. The devil has opened doors to Nigeria, ready to destroy.”

She added: “Strange things are happening, our sons and daughters are being slaughtered in the name of ritual. Recently in Benin, 70 dead mummies were discovered in someone’s home.

Those were women’s children, husbands and fathers. We need to rise up and pray and stop this tide of the devil.”

 

