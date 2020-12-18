Women to get free contraceptives in Ogun

The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that it would begin free distribution of contraceptives to women of reproductive age in the state by year 2021. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker made the disclosure at the launch of the guideline for Deoxy Medroxy-Progesterone Acetate (DMPA-SC), a self-injectable contraceptive in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner, the state in partnership with local and international partners in Family Planning and Reproductive Health would set up a “common pot” where funds would be set aside for the provision of the free contraceptives. At the event, the wife of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Bamidele was decorated as the Ambassador for Family Planning in the state by a Family Planning Advocacy group, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) for her contributions towards promotion of good reproductive health care.

Coker, who put the current contraceptive prevalence rate in the state at 32 per cent, disclosed that the state was working towards achieving 52 per cent contraceptive prevalence rate by 2021 which would also afford the state to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3.5.

