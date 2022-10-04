News

Women walk for Tinubu, Shettima in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Yemi Olakitan Women from various parts of Lagos State yesterday marched in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Video clips of the women, including artists, merchants, market women and professionals carrying banners and marching through the streets are widely available on the Internet.

Hundredsof womenwere seen gathered at Tinubu Square, Lagos Island and other locations throughout the state for the solidarity march.

 

As they invaded several parts of Lagos in support of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/ Kashiwa Shettima, a significant number of them disrupted vehicular traffic. In another viral video clip, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu danced to Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ song while participating in the ‘solidarity walk’ for Tinubu.

 

A social media post on Twitter with the headline; “The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also been infected with the ‘Buga’ virus, as he joined women from various sections of the state to walk in support of Tinubu.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu kicks against Obaseki’s N750m monthly security vote

Posted on Author  Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN

…decries N5m per month police subvention The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, kicked against the huge N750million collected by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as monthly security vote yet a […]
News

Four-month power outage cripples businesses in Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Business activities in Makurdi, the Benue state capital have been crippled for the past four months following epileptic power supply by the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company. These residents and business owners have groaned over the collapse of economic activities and called for swift government intervention. The residents also appealed to relevant authorities to prevail […]
News

Report: Muhammad cartoonist killed in traffic collision

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Swedish cartoonist who sketched the Prophet Muhammad’s head on a dog’s body has died in a traffic accident, according to local media. Lars Vilks was reportedly travelling in a civilian police vehicle which collided with a truck near the town of Markaryd in southern Sweden. Two police officers were also killed and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica