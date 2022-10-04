Women walk for Tinubu, Shettima in Lagos

Yemi Olakitan Women from various parts of Lagos State yesterday marched in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Video clips of the women, including artists, merchants, market women and professionals carrying banners and marching through the streets are widely available on the Internet.

Hundredsof womenwere seen gathered at Tinubu Square, Lagos Island and other locations throughout the state for the solidarity march.

As they invaded several parts of Lagos in support of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/ Kashiwa Shettima, a significant number of them disrupted vehicular traffic. In another viral video clip, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu danced to Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ song while participating in the ‘solidarity walk’ for Tinubu.

A social media post on Twitter with the headline; “The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also been infected with the ‘Buga’ virus, as he joined women from various sections of the state to walk in support of Tinubu.”

