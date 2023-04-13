Women World Cup: Falcons captain aims high

Says Oshoala a big blessing to the team

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, has said the target of the team is to conquer at the fast-approaching 2023 FIFA Women World Cup scheduled to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. With less than 100 days to the mundial, the Nigerian record World Cup appearances holder said the players are all adjusting to the demands of the World Cup after helping the team to a 3-0 defeat of cohost, New Zealand, in a recent friendly game. In an interview with CAF media, the defender said they as a team don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past. “Our preparation is going on okay and we are focusing on improving on all fronts; from defense to attack,” she told CAF media.

“We are adjusting everything to be ready for the World Cup which is fast approaching. We are focusing on the small details which we don’t want to miss and also, we don’t want to repeat mistakes that we have had in the past. “Our ambition, definitely, is to do our best. We approach this World Cup with the mindset of performing to our utmost best and conquering. “We had some disappointments at the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where we did not put the best performance. “We have the opportunity at the World Cup where we do not want to disappoint again. I have faith in my team and I like our current state of mind.

“The team is united and I believe we will be able to do great things at the World Cup. We are motivated and we want to hoist Nigeria’s flag to the highest point.” When asked about the influence of Barcelona Feminine striker, Assist Oshoala, in the team, Ebi said having her in the team is a big blessing. Oshoala has been in a top form for Barcelona although she has not really been able to replicate same performance for the national team and was out of the last AWCON due to injury.

Ebi added: “It’s a blessing to have her in this team. She is a great professional and an example for the whole team. Her performance at club level is incredible. “Many people forget that few months ago she was injured and today she is up on the pitch putting up huge performances both in the local league and the Champions League. “She is one of the best players in the World and speaking to her, she is also hugely waiting for the World Cup and has already set her targets for the tournament. She is doing everything she can to be on top form.” Nigeria have been drawn in the same group host Australia, Canada and Ireland.