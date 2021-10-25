Women, youth urged to participate in West African politics

Women and youth in the West African sub-region have been advised to participate actively in the political development of their countries. The founder of Rosula Foundation, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu said women and youth have to population to effect the desired change in the region.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the West African Leadership Summit organized by the West African Leadership and Empowerment Centre (WALEC) in Lagos at the weekend, Osula Mku-Atu said the women and youth demographic bulge has significant implications for economic activity, public service provision and state stability of the sub-region. She said by 2050, one out of three young people in the world will be living in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to her, given the actual high unemployment and vulnerable employment rates for youth, the group with the most at stake, young African leaders deserve to be part of the policy discussions that seek to find solutions to the challenge of employment. “By current numbers, 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population is under the age of 30, representing about 743 million of the 1.061 billion people in this region.

“Most African leaders are 55 years old or older, with some as old as 75. This represents a significant gap between those deciding policy and those who have to weather its effects. At the parliamentary level, only 14 per cent of members are under 40 years old.

“African parliamentary compositions reflect the global trend, wherein only 14.2 per cent of the world’s members of parliament are under 40 years old. With African countries on track to account for half of the world’s population growth and an exponential increase in the number of young people, the number of young parliamentarians should be higher. Further, the youth and women need to take more places in presidencies, councils of ministers, parliaments, national committees, corporate boardrooms and civil society organizational teams,” she said.

Osula Mku-Atu said responsible leadership remains one of the biggest challenges to development in Africa. She noted that leaders in Africa have not always responded effectively to the needs of the continent, but there is hope in the rising generation of youth who could play a critical role in building accountability for successful economic transformation, representation, and public service.

On his part, the executive director of WALEC and convener of the summit, Olawale Owoyomi said women and youth in West Africa should stop complaining and get involved. He noted that leaders in the sub-region should give women and youth opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

“Leadership is not by gender but capacity and character. The older generation will never give the youth and women opportunities unless they get involved. And we believe that there is a need for a proper discussion on leadership in Africa and we believe we can do things differently. We should stop complaining and start acting and that is what gave birth to the West African Leadership Summit,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...