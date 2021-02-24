Women/Youths of Opu Nembe back court action against SPDC

Women and youths from the Opu-Nembe and other host communities of the OML 29, an Oil Mining Lease operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited (Aiteo), on Wednesday threw their weight behind the court action filed against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the demand for refund over allege crude diversion.

According to the communities, the Federal Government should prevail on the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (Shell) to respect the report of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the ruling of the Federal High Court demanding that they and other oil producers from whom Shell had illegally diverted the crude oil.

The Women and Youths of Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state staged a peaceful protest led by the Youth President, Engr. Moses Ayerite and Woman Leader, Mrs. Beredugo Afuroyanate to urge the Federal Government to prevail on SPDC to pay up on the allege sum on the diverted crude oil in order for the Aiteo to sign the needed Global Memorandum of Understanding with host communities for steady power supply, social amenities and student scholarships.

Speaking during the Engr. Moses Ayerite told newsmen that though they had invaded the Aiteo platform few months ago in protest against neglect: ”What we were told was that the SPDC allege short-change of crude since 2016 till date has grossly affected their financial capability to enter into a GMoU with the host communities. We call on SHELL to pay Aiteo because we want our GMoU signed for corporate social responsibility to the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...