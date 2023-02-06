Women, youths protest attack on APGA guber candidate in Ebonyi

Women and youths from different communities of Ezza clan, Ebonyi State, yesterday protested the assassination attempt on the life of their son and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, by gunmen last Thursday night. Odoh’s convoy was ambushed near Okpoto, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state by hoodlums who killed his driver. Two people in the convoy also sustained gun-shots injuries, five were declared missing while his back-up Hilux van was set ablaze by the hoodlums. Odoh and many others in his campaign train, however, escaped unscathed. He was returning from a campaign engagement alongside his supporters at Agba in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State around 7pm in the evening when the attack took place. The attack has received wide condemnation, even as many accused the state’s security outfit, Ebubeagu, of perpetrating the attack, but the Ebonyi State government has countered the claim, describing it as a fabrication.
Related Articles
4 out of 52 erring drivers diagnosed of depression after undergoing psychiatric
The Managing Director of Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA), Mr. Dennis Oloriegbe, has said that the agency sent 52 drivers apprehended for various traffic offences in the state for psychiatric evaluation, where four of them were found to be depressed. Oloriegbe disclosed this during an inspection tour of the agency’s facilities by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue varsity VC tests positive
Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered his positive exposure to the virus. The VC urged staff of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Petrol scarcity persists amid N412.3bn import in 3 weeks
Oil marketers and Nigerians alike are currently at crossroads over the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit as most filling stations remain empty despite the Federal Government expending over N412.3 billion on importating the product in the last three weeks. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that amid the lingering crisis, 18 vessels had discharged 412,280 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)