Women, youths protest attack on APGA guber candidate in Ebonyi

Women and youths from different communities of Ezza clan, Ebonyi State, yesterday protested the assassination attempt on the life of their son and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, by gunmen last Thursday night. Odoh’s convoy was ambushed near Okpoto, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state by hoodlums who killed his driver. Two people in the convoy also sustained gun-shots injuries, five were declared missing while his back-up Hilux van was set ablaze by the hoodlums. Odoh and many others in his campaign train, however, escaped unscathed. He was returning from a campaign engagement alongside his supporters at Agba in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State around 7pm in the evening when the attack took place. The attack has received wide condemnation, even as many accused the state’s security outfit, Ebubeagu, of perpetrating the attack, but the Ebonyi State government has countered the claim, describing it as a fabrication.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...