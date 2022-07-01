News

Women, youths protest, demand removal of LG chair

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comments Off on Women, youths protest, demand removal of LG chair

Women and youths of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State yesterday staged a protest demanding the immediate removal of the council chairman, Michael Ibe Nwoke, for abysmal performance. The protesting women and youths said that under Nwoke as the LGA chairman, peace has eluded the area, as several issues capable of leading to youth restiveness that have been solved over the past seven years are rearing their ugly heads again.

They, therefore, pleaded with the leaders of the Ngwa nation, especially those from Obingwa, to ensure that every necessary legal process is used to ensure Nwoke is removed before he destroys the peace they are currently enjoying. The protest which took place at the council secretariat in Mgboko saw the women and youths display placards with inscriptions such as: “Michael Ibe Nwoke as ALGON chairman sacked LGA workers”, “Local Government Chairmanship is not a yahoo business”, and more. Hon. Ijeoma Ngozi, leader of the Obingwa women said that the privilege given to Nwoke to direct the affairs of the LGA and coordinate the youths has been bastardized with signs of violence to emanate again.

 

