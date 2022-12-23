Women’ll return Nigeria to path of peace, devt if given opportunity – Onah

Mrs. Christiana Onah is an Onitsha, Anambra State, legal practitioner. In this interview with ONAH ONAH, she speaks on why she is contesting for a seat in the Enugu State House of Assembly to represent Nsukka East State Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election

What is the motivating factor for contesting the Enugu State House of Assembly election?

I will start by saying that I have passion to serve humanity. So, I see my venturing into politics as a call to duty. I also Thank God that I had the opportunity to go to school and equip myself with the relevant academic study that will guide my political engagement in the cause of my service to my people. As a lawyer of over 15 years of experience, I have gotten all that will help me to deliver. Therefore, I can say without fear or contradiction that I am eminently qualified for the contest and be assured that I am going to make a radical positive change if elected come 2023 general election.

I know that it’s not going to be a smooth ride to the Enugu State House of Assembly, but l have an agenda that will propel me to beat my opponents. The vision of aggressive search for women of substance and courage into active politics is aimed at reducing politics of bloodshed, injustice and embezzlement in the Nigerian society. To me, women have the key to return this nation to the part of peace and development if given the opportunity to do so.

What do you have for your teeming supporters if elected?

My business is to give my people quality representation, and don’t forget that I am a lawyer of many years of practice as well as a politician. I am in this race to use my position to rescue my people because they have been shortchanged for long. Politics, however, is about interest and my vested interest is to evolve a more pragmatic measure of attracting dividends of democracy to the people through robust legislative dialogue. I promise to come up with bills that will bring aggressive changes and good governance in Enugu State. It is my opinion that the people of Nsukka East State Constituency should be treated with specialty in the provision of basic social amenities. I am an apostle of peace, unity and development, and as a mother, I should be concerned about the peace of Enugu State. We are in dire need of good security network that will sustain the peace Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has bestowed on the state in the last seven and half years.

How would you rate your opponents in this race and what are your chances of winning the election?

I respect them, I respect their courage and I don’t undermine anybody. All I know is that we are all expressing our interest to serve, but what I ask of them is to play the game according to the rules. I abhor politics of rancor and acrimony, destructive tendencies and character assassination. We are brothers and sisters, and after politics, we all will retire to the same constituency to play our role as stakeholders and elder statesmen and women. I am an advocate of inclusive politics no matter our political affiliation and leaning because it is very important for peace and development.

Enugu State is a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), what do you make of the bid by opposition political parties to take over the state come 2023?

My answer is that Enugu is in the hands of God and the government of PDP in the state has been favorable to the people, particularly under the watch of Governor Ugwuanyi. Of course, it is not a claim that Enugu State had not had it so good. The world had also testified that Enugu State has been the most peaceful, stable and conducive place to be, not only in the South-East, but throughout the country. As a legislator, I will add my voice to sustain the tempo.

What would you like to be remembered for after the legislative assignment?

I would like to be remembered for legacy projects in my constituency. While I do the legislative duties, I must use my position to lobby for good roads, water, employment, scholarship and empowerment of our unemployed young men and women. l am a mother and would like to be the happiest woman if at least 80 per cent of youths in my constituency and by extension Enugu State key into skills acquisition, education pursuit and engage themselves in meaningful and gainful vocation. Our people are known for their hard work, intelligence and creativity, so if they are given the enabling environment and level playing ground to operate, they will go places.

What would you say are your challenges and experience in this race?

I have enjoyed unprecedented support and massive solidarity from my people. I thank them immensely for being there for me and I have promised that I will not disappoint them. What I appeal to the good people of Enugu State is to vote for PDP. A vote for PDP is a vote for sustainable, peace, unity and development of the state and Nigeria. On the challenges, it is a natural thing and politicking is by itself a challenge, but what matters most is collective interest and doing the will of the electorate through selfless sacrifice and determination, resilience and absolute loyalty.

Women’s participation in politics in Nigeria is in decline compared to their male counterparts, particularly in Enugu State. What would you do to address?

I am worried honestly because our women are not forthcoming in the politics of Nigeria. For instance, in Enugu East constituency, since 2015, I can make bold to say that except few others who eventually were subsumed during political crossfire, I am the only person who had challenged our male counterparts and stood my ground that we should be accommodated to play our own part as citizens.

So, I will lobby my colleagues to pass a law that will give our women a certain percentage participation in Enugu State politics. Our women should be given an ample opportunity to add their voice in the affairs of governance of the state. There should also be an empowerment window to encourage them take part in active politics.

