Women’s football has lost a gem in Ismaila Mabo – Florence Omagbemi

Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi has poured more encomium on her late coach, Coach Ismaila Mabo who died on Monday March 13 after a brief illness at the age of 80. The USA-based coach said Mabo’s death is a big loss to not only Nigeria but Africa and, the continent as a whole. He was a father figure and will be missed greatly. “He was a father figure to us and will be missed greatly. His fingerprint is out there for all to see. He was a great man, himself and the late Paul Hamilton. Credit to them. They laid a good foundation for us. “As far back in 1991 when he left his football career to start women’s football. He was disciplined, committed, and had quality. It took a lot as well as playing the fatherly role to see that most of us achieved success.”
