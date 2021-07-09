Women’s traumatic journey from barrenness to fruitfulness

Mrs. Julian Okoro and her husband, Michael Chibuikem Okoro got married 11 years ago. Just like any couple, they waited expectantly for their babies to start arriving, but they waited in vain. The couple became worried and as is expected in African setting, the couple began hunting for solutions. While Michael was patient, Julian was not. She then resolved to go for an adoption after her attempt at In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in 2014 failed. Julian went to Aba, Abia State for the adoption of a baby, after beating the price to N950, 000.

She went into this illegal adoption without telling Michael. She had concluded plans and went to Ngwa for the adoption when her handbag and her phone were stolen. With the phone gone, so also did the number of the seller, whom she was supposed to meet. She fretted over her missing bag and phone and then had to jettison the adoption plan. After narrating her ordeal of losing her bag and phone to her husband, and how she had been going for a baby adoption, Michael chided and urged her to join him in being strong, that he was confident God would give them a baby at His appointed time.

Towards the end of last year, cries of babies were heard in their family as Julian gave birth to twins; a boy and a girl. The babies, Ebubechukwu and Eberechukwu, were presented to God at the Mountain of Fire Ministry, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Julian used the occasion to recount her harrowing journey while frantically searching for the fruit of the womb.

Julian, an Auditor in Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said: “This is the proceeds of 11 years of marriage. I want to bless the name of this great God, who never allowed me to go astray. I have made frantic efforts on my own; I thought it was something I could do on my own. At one point, I gave up and went for an adoption.

My husband didn’t know I went to Aba, Abia State trying to adopt a baby. If I had been killed that day, my husband wouldn’t have known where my body was. It was only my husband’s brother that I informed about my mission.” She said that at Aba, she was told that she just needed N950, 000 in order to get a baby.

She had already planned to rent an apartment where she would live with the adopted baby because she couldn’t continue to wait for her husband, who only wanted to wait on God. Michael was against baby adoption, stressing that he had a “covenant with God.” She remembered: “I made an effort for that baby adoption to be achieved, but my husband kept telling me that he was not interested and because of it, I went for IVF in 2014, but it failed.

I made efforts and my husband kept telling me that he had a covenant with God. He said that God would frustrate my efforts. I opted out for the adoption because I didn’t know what else to do. Iwentforitandpaidsomemoney. Ididn’ttell my husband anything. I only disclosed it to my daddy in the Lord. I felt that if I got lost there, he should be able to trace my dead body and this was because the place I went for the adoption wasathickforest. I wasdirectedtherebya man.” She further added: “My bag was stolen and I didn’t have any contact again and I didn’t know how to locate the man. It was the first time I would be in that part of Ngwa in Aba.

I couldn’t continue. I want to say that when God does His things, we should always appreciate him.” There was a time Julian used to think that wedding days were the greatest and happiest days in the life of a woman, but when bundles of joy landed after 11 years of weeping, praying and visitations to doctors and clerics, she experienced uncommon joy.

“I pray for any woman seeking the fruit of the womb, that God should not delay in answering that woman. It’s a hell on earth and a thorn in the flesh of such a woman. No woman should suffer delay in having a baby,” said Julian. Michael, smiling indulgently at his wife, said he wouldn’t wish his enemy to pass through what they did in those 11 years.

His words: “This is a situation I prayed that even my enemies should not come across. But in life, if there’s no battle, there will be no champion. When it happens like this, the babies are usually not ordinary ones. It was my faith in God that kept me going. I’m glad to stand before the Lord this day because it is a day I had longed to see.” He notedthat immediatelyafterhis marriage, things turned upside down.

He ran from pillar to post, looking for help, but couldn’t find any. He narrated: “It was as if the altar of the wicked wanted to swallow me, but I knew one thing and held onto my faith. This was what kept me going through the journey in the wilderness of searching for a fruit of the womb. On June 4, 2011, I was at Babalola Mountain in Osun State and I suddenly began to cry unto the Lord. I remembered what He has used me to do as a man. It was that day the Lord declared unto me, ‘I promise you that within five years, I will give you children. But if after these five years this promise didn’t come to pass, know that I am God that gives fake promises.’

Each time my wife made efforts to go for an adoption, I would object. I would tell her that I knew that the Lord had never lied.” Michael said that he knew God would surely bless him and his wife with babies. He said that he also knew that he and Julian needed to wait on the Lord, but that convincing her to wait with him was difficult. “But I thank God; He appeared at a time when my wife was almost giving up.” The Regional Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry, Pastor Sunday Azuchukwu, described impatience as the problem of the present generation.

His words: “This generation is too impatient! Many have gone to places they are not supposed to go to seek for children. My advice to women, who have waited and are still waiting, is for them to keep on waiting because God will surely visit them. It is a promise, and it will surely come to pass. Julian and Michael have a choice to train these children in the way they should go. There are many families that have children late in life, and because of that, they would over pamper them. Later on in life, those children would be sorrowful to them. I want to advise the couple to make sure that these children that God gave them at this age become what God wants them to become, and for them to be that, it must begin with the parents.” The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, urged couples seeking for the fruits of the womb to always wait for the time of the Lord. Orji said: “The Bible says even our 1000 years is like a day in the eyes of God. This is a clear testimony that God does not neglect the prayers of His people. All couples who have not had children should take a clue from what God has done in this family and then wait for God’s time, which is actually the best.”

