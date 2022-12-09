Wonderland Lagos announces Tingo Mobile as headline sponsor

Wonderland Lagos, the one stop holiday experience for family and friends, is delighted to announce Tingo Mobile as headline sponsor for the project’s maiden edition. An all-in-one financial solution application aimed at addressing business challenges for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Tingo Mobile came onboard to provide all necessary payment solutions needed at Wonderland Lagos scheduled to take place this December in Eko Atlantic Energy City, Lagos. Speaking on the sponsorship, the CEO, Tingo Mobile, Dozy Mmobuosi, hailed the project.

He said: “Wonderland Lagos is an exciting and unique project, and we are more than delighted to provide a seamless payment platform for the project. On his own, Co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, said: “Both businesses are aligned on one singular goal, which is providing a unique experience to guests, from the payment process to the fun activities lined up.

“We are excited to have Tingo Mobile on board in achieving this goal.” Also commenting on the partnership, Co-Founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Octoplus Marketing Group, Vincent Emokpaire, commended the partnership between both parties as they look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship on the project. Wonderland Lagos will feature various activities across its four villages; World Class Football (Qatar 2022 Viewing) at Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Family Entertainment (over 100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (more than 20 side attractions) in Christmas in Wonderland; back-to-back Music and Concerts (over 50 A-list performers) at the ‘Wonder X’.

