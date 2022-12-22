News

Wonderland Lagos opens doors to families for Christmas

The one-stop holiday experience for family and friends, Wonderland Lagos, has opened its doors to receive families at one of its villages known as Christmas in Wonderland at the Eko Atlantic Energy City VI, Lagos. The opening ceremony for the exciting season started with a once-a-year experiential event, meet and greet with Nickelodeon, which was followed by the Tree Lighting session to officially unveil the village.
The glittering ceremony saw the attendance of celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, Tania Omotayo, Noble Igwe, Lilian Esoro amongst others and a dance performance from DNMT Dance crew among other exciting features.
Speaking at the grand opening, Co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, said: “We are excited to finally open our doors and receive guests at Christmas in Wonderland Lagos. It’s been many months of planning and building and we are finally live.
“We are also pleased to deliver a different, never-before-seen holiday experience in Lagos and we know people are about to have a swell time.”
Also speaking, Vincent Emokpaire, co-founder, Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement in seeing the project, which is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos, come to life.
“We promised to change the holiday experience for Nigerians and that is what we are about to do. Guests are in for an experience like never before as we have different range of activities that caters for everyone,” he said.
Christmas in Wonderland Lagos will feature Family Entertainment (with over 100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (over 20 side attractions), Nickelodeon at Wonderland is already serving as a delight to kids and their families with memorable shows from their favourite characters running from December 17 and due to run until December 23.

 

