News

Wonderland Lagos safe to the public says Lagos State Safety Commission, approves reopening of the closed section

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following a thorough investigation and inspection of Wonderland Lagos by a team of safety inspectors from the Lagos State Safety commission led by Mr. Lanre Mojola, Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, and Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende who is the Special Adviser, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, “Christmas In Wonderland Lagos” has been certified safe for the public and reopen to usage till January 2nd, 2022

The visiting team noted that the reported incident which prompted the partial closure of “Wonderland Lagos” by the Lagos state safety commission has been duly reviewed and all concerns resolved to allow for the full reopening of the center which has attracted thousands of fun seekers since it opened to the public.

It will be recalled that over the weekend, following a viral social media video, the Lagos state government was swift to raise concerns about the safety of fun seekers at the entertainment center which resulted in a notice demanding the closure of the center. Reacting to the action of the Lagos State Safety Commission, the management of Wonderland Lagos called for an investigation and invited the safety commission to undertake its investigation noting that it had ensured full compliance with all safety guidelines as stipulated by the state safety agency.

Speaking on the feedback from the safety commission, Wonderland Lagos spokesperson said “We are glad that the Lagos state safety commission has visited and has done their inspection, and has given their full backing. This is a good project for Lagos state and it is what Lagosians should enjoy, so we are committed to making it worth the experience and also for the purpose of enhancing the image of the state”

“We want to reiterate clearly again that nobody died in “Christmas In Wonderland Lagos”.

He went further to remark that Wonderland Lagos has attracted thousands of Lagosians, tourists, and families from all over the country and outside who have visited, Christmas In Wonderland Lagos, for the Christmas celebration, and by so doing the project has created over 2000 direct and indirect jobs. He noted that it is also a project that has boosted tourism in Lagos with people visiting from all over the country and tourists from different countries around the world

“We thank the Lagos state government for allowing a mega project such as this and we will continue to ensure due process is followed. We will not take safety for granted and will continue to be committed to addressing any isolated incident such as this one. Building a city that is different takes a whole lot and we are putting in all the efforts to ensure we keep a safe environment, again all this can be verified” he said.

Wonderland Lagos has attracted thousands of fun seekers, especially children who have been entertained throughout the Christmas season. In addition, it has also created new jobs with significant contributions to the economy of Lagos state while ensuring all efforts are geared towards sustaining a positive image for the state, according to Wonderland Lagos management.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group hails appointment of Lalong, Keyamo on Tinubu’s campaign team

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A group of lawyers under the umbrella of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima 2023 (LANBAT’23) has congratulated Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as campaign Director General and spokesperson respectively. The group in a statement signed by its convener, Dotun Ajulo, […]
News

Naija Star Search hits up as competition enters final stage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The last episode of Naija Star Search was designed to calm the contestants’ nerves after weeks of battles that narrowed down the contestants’ number from 17 to 5. The top 5 contestants performed to the delight of all, putting forward their creative agility. Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, GreySky and Melo are the last guys standing, […]
News

Dissecting Gov Emmanuel’s educational revolution in Akwa Ibom State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“In 2021 we have declared war on education the same way we declared on healthcare in the state before Covid-19. We have a comprehensive education agenda….We have been compiling and we are going to launch out aggressively”. – Gov Udom Emmanuel, Jan 3, 2021. It was heart warming to hear Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica