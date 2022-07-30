Woodland celebrates end of session, appreciates students, parents

To celebrate the end of another school year, Woodland School located in Shasha area of Lagos, appreciated its parents and students with the Spelling Bee Competition, which is part of the school’s culture on July 23. The Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Dawn Aigoro, in her remarks at the occasion, charged the parents of the students to see the spelling bee competition as an important competition and to encourage their wards to actively participate in it. “The parents have actually done their best in supporting the spelling bee competition but they should also encourage their children to also read and teach them to come out shining bright while striving to achieve a better education,” Aigoro said. Also, she tasked the students to be steadfast in the face of challenges.

“The students need to know that even if they fail once, they can still try again and become better at what they want, all they have to do is put their minds to it. Spelling is the foundation because if you can’t spell correctly then you wouldn’t be able to write a correct statement in English,” she said. She added that life is all about improvement and they should be motivated when they fail rather than be depressed about life situations. A Junior Secondary School (J.S.S) 2 student,Akindele Abdulmalik, won prizes for different subjects; Mathematics, English, Agric, Home Economics and Basic Science. He commended his teachers for his success, saying that his performance greatly improved since he came to the school. “The school focuses not only on academics but life itself generally, human character, behaviour and understanding life. I have learnt over the years how to ignore things that do not add value or cause distractions in my life, education and achieving my goals,” he said. One of the parents, Prince Israel, expressed amazement at the improvement of his child since he came to the school. “The spelling bee is a good activity. With my child’s achievement so far, I can boldly refer a parent to the school based on the impact the school has had on my son,” said Israel.

The Chairman of the Parents Teacher Forum (PTF), Mr. Oladosu Osuolale, said the school is a good school. He said that the results he had achieved over the years regarding his children had been very impressive. According to him; “Although I only have one child in the school at the moment, others have graduated and are doing so well in their respective fields and institutions. Since my children came to this school, I have noticed that the school does not condone any form of indiscipline or give any room for exam malpractice even during the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.’’

He also said that performance by the school over the years has inspired a lot of contributions from the parents in terms of material and infrastructure development. “A parent single handedly did a project to show their appreciation and we have more projects that will soon follow this year. If a school is good, it will reflect in the lives of the teachers and the students even to the non-teaching staff. Some teachers have been here for a long time because they are happy and feel appreciated,” Osuolale added. Another parent, Justina Erobe, expressed delight at the performance of her daughter, who is currently in Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1 Science Class. She came top in Food and Nutrition subject. “My experience so far has been good from when my child joined from nursery to secondary. I commend the school as they are really doing a good job to come up with this wonderful programme,” she said. Mr. Chinakwe Felix, who teaches Mathematics and won the prize for the best subject teacher of the session, said that the spelling bee competition is to encourage others to study hard and also to appreciate those that earned the prize, in order to help them brighten their potential. While Mrs. Folorunsho, the Head of Science Department, who teaches Further Mathematics and Mathematics subjects, said that the children are hard working, willing to learn and that the spelling bee is a day set apart to recognise and appreciate students that have worked hard during the last session and also encourage others to do better. Parents were not left out in the awards as Mrs. Arinola Bankole, bagged Parent of the Year Award for her selflessness and kind disposition towards the school, the teachers, non-teaching staff and others. The award was presented to her by the Principal of the school, Mrs. Linda Oikelomen, who expressed appreciation to her for always standing by the school and rendering her support at all times. She also presented awards to both teaching and non-teaching staff. “They are always there to help the school and to make sure that things work out well and that is why the school has decided to appreciate everyone that has contributed to the growth of the school,” Mrs Oikelomen said.

