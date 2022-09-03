Woodland School holds awards ceremony, celebrates valedictorian students

Woodland Hills High School last month, August 17, rolled out the drums and red carpet to celebrate its graduating students as it held send forth and award ceremony in honour of its valedictorian students. It was a colourful occasion by the school authority and parents and family members of the graduating students to toast to the success of their wards.

The Director of the school, Mr. Maxwell Odunrintan, set the ball rolling as he expressed joy for the opportunity to yet send forth another set of students having successfully concluded their secondary education. He was happy that the students had been properly trained by the qualified crop of teachers that the school boast and had also grown to become better people who are expected to contribute meaningfully to the society at large. He also celebrated with the parents who were finally seeing their children move on to a higher level both in education and life. He said the parents had been extremely supportive over the years and this was evident in the results that they had gotten from the students. “This current set of students has gone through a rigorous set of training at various points during their time here which has made them very unique.

Even during the COVID-19 period, which was when the class of 2022 started their senior secondary edu-cation, the school had to adapt and take the academic instruction online in compliance with the stipulated protocols. At the time of resumption of physical classes, it was obvious that there was a gap in the learning process,” Odunrintan said. He, however, commended the students for adapting to the situation, which he said paid off given the excellent performances by them.

“I must acknowledge the efforts of the school management and the entire teaching staff for rising to the occasion by putting strategies in place and providing selfless services that was required at the time,’’ he noted, adding that: ‘‘Extra efforts hard to be put in place to make sure that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) syllabus was covered. I also want to acknowledge the graduating students who knew that we had t draw the best out of them and they were stretched taut yet they endured. They had to go through long hours of lessons even when they were tired, we also urged them on. They worked under tough conditions as we put everything into making sure that they pass the examinations in flying colors.’’ He admonished them to continue to be of good character wherever they might find themselves and to fly the banner of the school high as they would now serve as the ambassadors of the school.

“The values that the school has instilled in the students will the compass with which they will navigate the outside world. Over the years we have trained them with good character and hard work and I urge them to go out there and make use of these values as they go on in life.” The guest speaker at the event, Surveyor Odeyemi Kazeem, congratulated the students and their parents for their perseverance right from their primary education up to the secondary education. “The students have experienced a lot over the years. They have had to endure learning even things that they do not ordinarily like but they have emerged the better for this as they are more knowledgeable now.

They also got 100 percent success which is very rare and this is because they utilised what they were given by their teachers and used the support they were getting from their parents in the right manner,” he said. He advised that; “The students are expected to be good ambassadors and behaved as cultured people wherever they find themselves. They have to talk with an understanding of the training they have been given so that people will listen when they speak. There are so many highs that the students have to learn by themselves, which can never be taught by any teacher and that is how to relate and carry themselves in the outside world.’’

The proprietress of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Aigoro, encouraged the students never to be lured into choosing the wrong career, noting that no profession is inferior. “All professions are excellent and they make us a better country if we put our best into it. This graduation is important in the life of the graduating set and they are expected to go forth from here and shine,” Aigoro said. She also advice that they pursue their goals and dreams as the education they had gotten would make it possible for them to achieve whatever they put their minds to. “I feel pride at the students’ achievements so far. Destiny relies on what you want for yourself. Where you are now and where you see yourself a few years down the road and in the distant future through your dreams and goals.

‘‘They must plan and seek success. They must be attracted to people and things that will move them forward and that is why we have advised them to avoid bad company.’’ Aigoro urged the parents to always be supportive of their children and be role models for them. “The mind grows by what it feeds on and we should train up our children in right manner. And so we should continue to guide them even as they move on to higher levels of education and maturity in the world,” she said. Some of the students that excelled in various subjects and other aspects were presented with award and prizes.

They include: The best student in Mathematics- Meimuda John Junior; best student in Science class -Oluwamayowa Odunaiya; best students in the Art class – Salaudeen Saidat; and best student in Commercial class – Ed-Buoro Royal. The outgoing Head Girl of the school, who was also the valedictorian of her class, Oluwamayowa Odunaiya, expressed gratitude of the entire graduating students for the positive impact of their teachers and the school in their lives even as she promised that they would make the school proud. “The teachers have taught us that nothing is impossible. Our class put in the hard work and the effort year after year and that is why we are here at last, graduating. We couldn’t have done this without the help of our teachers and parents. We were taught to laugh at ourselves but never doubt ourselves because we still have a lot to achieve,” she said.

