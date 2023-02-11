Sports

Woods commits to next week’s Genesis Invitational

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tiger Woods announced Friday that he will return to PGA Tour action during next week’s Genesis Invitational at the legendary Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Woods, 47, played in just three tournaments last season, all majors, as his recovery from a serious leg injury continued.

He sustained the injury two years ago when he was involved in a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area the day after the 2021 Genesis Invitational was completed. The 15-time major champion is host of the annual event through his charity foundation.

Woods made the announcement of his participation next week on Twitter during Friday’s second round of the always-boisterous WM Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

It will be the first tournament for Woods since The Open Championship in July when he failed to make the cut. He also played in last season’s Masters Tournament, finishing in 47th place at 13 over par, and was in the field at the PGA Championship in May but withdrew after three rounds.

Woods did partner with Rory McIlroy in a made-for-television match play event in December, losing to the team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. He also played with his son, Charlie, that same month at the PNC Championship.

Woods intended to play in the Hero World Challenge from 1-4 December in The Bahamas, but withdrew because of plantar fasciitis. His foundation is the host of that event as well.

“I don’t have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that,” Woods said in December. “But again, giving myself a chance to get out there again.”

Woods’s last event on the PGA Tour was the ZOZO Championship in October of 2020.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Tricky ties at Southampton, Emirates

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Carlo Ancelotti takes his Everton to the South of England to take on Southampton which will see a severe test of his side’s unbeaten record at St. Mary’s.   Although the Saints presently lie 12th on the table, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has shown that when they are on their game they are more than a […]
Sports

Eguavoen submits AFCON 2021 technical report to NFF

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…blasts fans who bullied Okoye, Iwobi …charges players to stay focussed for Ghana ties Super Eagles caretaker coach to the last 2021 African Cup of Nations, Austine Eguavoen, has submitted the technical report on the team’s outing at the tournament to the Nigeria Football Football Federation. The NFF secretary-general Dr Muhammad Sanusi, in a statement […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo sends United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend needing a win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica