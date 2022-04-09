Sports

Woods makes 2022 Masters cut after solid second round performance

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

More than a year after suffering a serious leg injury in a 2021 car crash, Tiger Woods has made the cut in his 22nd straight Masters.

Woods finished up the second round at Augusta National Golf club shooting a 74 and tied for 19th after stumbling through the first nine. His 2-over par for the day was slightly off from his 1-under par performance on Thursday.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, bogeyed on four of his first five holes and saved par seven times. He had four much-needed birdies on the back nine and closed out the 18th hole on par.

After nearly losing his leg in a devastating car crash 14 months ago, Woods has shown an impressive performance on the green in a tournament he only confirmed he was competing in days earlier.

The hilly course at Augusta National has no doubt presented a challenge for the 46-year-old golfer as he continues to recover from injury.

Woods said following his first round at the Masters that he planned to ice the inflammation ahead of Friday’s round.

“Lots of treatment, lots of ice, lots of ice baths, just you know basically freezing myself to death,” he told Masters radio on Sirius XM. “That’s just part of the deal. Getting all the swelling out as best we possibly can and getting … warmed up, activated, and explosive for the next day.”

Woods was nine shots off the lead held by Scottie Scheffler at the time he finished.

*Courtesy: Fox News

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nasarawa players boycott training over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Players of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Nasarawa United Thursday boycotted training over unpaid salaries. The players refused to come out for training on Thursday morning claiming that they are being owed four months salaries. The Solid Miners are due to take on newcomers, Gombe United in matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 NPFL season. […]
Sports

Julio Tavares fires COVID-19 ravaged Cape Verde to opening AFCON win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Julio Tavares scored the only goal as Cape Verde overcome 10-man Ethiopia in Africa Cup of Nations opener. He forced home a diving header after a superb cutback pass from Garry Rodrigues on the stroke of half-time at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde as the Cape Verdians joined hosts Cameroon on top of the […]
Sports

CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica