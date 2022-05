Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after shooting 79 in third round

There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship.

The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn after he shot a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills, reports ESPN.

He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys. This is the first time Woods has withdrew from a major as a professional.

He declined interviews after his round, speaking only to a pool reporter. Woods was asked if he felt as though he would play the final round. All he said was he was sore, he would do some work and see how it went.

Woods has made the cut in the two majors he has played since his right leg was battered in a car crash 15 months ago.

