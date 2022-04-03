Word of hope

TOPIC: YOU CANNOT BE GREATER THAN WHAT YOU KNOW TEXT: Hosea 4:6; Daniel 9:2 Hosea 4:6.

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children. Daniel 9:2.

In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of the years, whereof the word of LORD came to Jeremiah the prophet, that he would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem.

Where you are now is a function of what you know. The determining factor of where you are now, your level together with your status is what you know. This means that where you are presently, your current level as well as your status is determined by what you know. Joseph became the Governor in Egypt because of what he knew.

Daniel knew by books, he learnt more and he knew more. He was found ten (10) times better than his mates. If you want to go higher, you need to learn more and you need to know more. You don’t expect promotion but you enforce promotion.

When you are in a certain level in an establishment, you will be expecting promotion by waiting for a certain number of years to be due for promotion for example, you can wait for 3, 4 or 5 years and your promotion will come but if you want to enforce your promotion, you need to go for more knowledge, more information, more transformation and more exposure, by this act, you will be promoted by breaking the protocols.

Joseph was not in the affairs of Egypt before but because of what he knew, he was appointed as the Governor then without any opposition. Information is Transformation. If you are not informed you will be deformed. You can not give what don’t have.

You can only have access to what you know. You need to be updated so that you will not be outdated. You need to be current so that you will not be expired. What you know yesterday may be obsolete today, it may not be applicable again or it may not be applicable today.

To have access to information for transformation is a conscious efforts. It is a sacrifice that requires time, hardwork or diligence.

Until you know more you are not entitled to be promoted. You are not due or ready for the next level until you know more than what you know now. What you know now is not enough for where you are going.

WHAT CAN I DO TO KNOW MORE?

There are two major educational systems or ways of learning namely Informal and Formal. Informal way of learning is a way you adopt personally to learn more, to get more information for transformation rather than going to School.

You can achieve this by observing what others have done with proven results. You can buy books and read them to learn more. You can attend Seminars and Conferences to learn more.

Formal Education is by going to School to learn more. You can also register for professional courses to know more. Both educational systems or ways of learning demand for time and diligence.

PRAYER POINTS:

I cast out every spirit of laziness in my life in Jesus Name. I rebuke every spirit of procrastination in my life in Jesus Name. I receive a change of level and status in Jesus Name. I receive the grace to be proactive in Jesus Name.

