Faith

Word of hope

Posted on Author Bishop Dr. Isaac Oludele Comment(0)

TOPIC: YOU CANNOT BE GREATER THAN WHAT YOU KNOW TEXT: Hosea 4:6; Daniel 9:2 Hosea 4:6.

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children. Daniel 9:2.

In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of the years, whereof the word of LORD came to Jeremiah the prophet, that he would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem.

Where you are now is a function of what you know. The determining factor of where you are now, your level together with your status is what you know. This means that where you are presently, your current level as well as your status is determined by what you know. Joseph became the Governor in Egypt because of what he knew.

Daniel knew by books, he learnt more and he knew more. He was found ten (10) times better than his mates. If you want to go higher, you need to learn more and you need to know more. You don’t expect promotion but you enforce promotion.

When you are in a certain level in an establishment, you will be expecting promotion by waiting for a certain number of years to be due for promotion for example, you can wait for 3, 4 or 5 years and your promotion will come but if you want to enforce  your promotion, you need to go for more knowledge, more information, more transformation and more exposure, by this act, you will be promoted by breaking the protocols.

Joseph was not in the affairs of Egypt before but because of what he knew, he was appointed as the Governor then without any opposition. Information is Transformation. If you are not informed you will be deformed. You can not give what don’t have.

You can only have access to what you know. You need to be updated so that you will not be outdated. You need to be current so that you will not be expired. What you know yesterday may be obsolete today, it may not be applicable again or it may not be applicable today.

To have access to information for transformation is a conscious efforts. It is a sacrifice that requires time, hardwork or diligence.

Until you know more you are not entitled to be promoted. You are not due or ready for the next level until you know more than what you know now. What you know now is not enough for where you are going.

WHAT CAN I DO TO KNOW MORE?

There are two major educational systems or ways of learning namely Informal and Formal. Informal way of learning is a way you adopt personally to learn more, to get more information for transformation rather than going to School.

You can achieve this by observing what others have done with proven results. You can buy books and read them to learn more. You can attend Seminars and Conferences to learn more.

Formal Education is by going to School to learn more. You can also register for professional courses to know more. Both educational systems or ways of learning demand for time and diligence.

PRAYER POINTS:

  1. I cast out every spirit of laziness in my life in Jesus Name.

  2. I rebuke every spirit of procrastination in my life in Jesus Name.

  3. I receive a change of level and status in Jesus Name.

  4. I receive the grace to be proactive in Jesus Name.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

23-year-old Indian hemp farmer beheads friend in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh , Akure

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police for killing and beheading his friend during a brawl at an Indian hemp farm in Ondo State.   The suspect, Benedict Owalun who was paraded alongside other criminals confessed to the crime at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure, […]
Faith

The joy of harvest

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

In Genesis 8:22, God says: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”. God does not hide the wisdom/secrets and the keys to success and prosperous life from a man. He lovingly plainly laid them out in His word. It’s very […]
Faith

Three-day Global Healing Crusade by Pastor Chris holds Friday to Sunday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The much-anticipated crusade titled “Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris” will commence on Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, 2021. The October edition, which is the third phase of the online global phenomenon, will be held by 6 pm GMT+1 daily. Hundreds of millions participants have registered from over 200 countries worldwide. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica