Work on N19bn Etebi Enwang bridge suffers setback

Tony Anichebe UYO. With less than three years to the end of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom, work has stagnated at the Etebi Enwang bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

The bridge, the bigger of the two along the 24kilometre Etebi Enwang road was one of the flagship projects of former Governor Godswill Akpabio awarded at the beginning of his administration.

Heralded with much fanfare, the bridge dubbed by Akpabio then as the longest bridge in Nigeria was meant to connect oil rich riverine communities of Mbo with their Esit Eket neighbours and opening up the area to the vast potentials of the proposed Ibom Deap Seaport and Industrial city.

But 13 years after it was awarded, much is still left to be done even as construction work has almost come to a halt with about 10 of the pillars meant to carry the overlay yet to be done. It was gathered that over N19.4 billion was paid for construction of the road and bridges by the Akpabio administration after several variations from the original cost of N5.4billion at a time the US Dollar was about N200 but less than 40 per cent completion rate was achieved before it was handed over to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Emmanuel, in turn, promised to ensure its completion before the end of his administration but nothing suggest that the bridge would be completed before May 2023. Although there was renewed optimism when work recommenced on the project by Emmanuel but with few unservicable looking cranes and carterpillars on site, hope has given way to despair that the project would be completed before the end of Emmanuel’s administration.

The pillars are yet to be completed while the concrete overlay is less than 50 per cent done. A construction worker at the sight who pleaded anonymity told correspondents on tour of the project that work has stagnated in recent times due to lack of funds

Like this: Like Loading...