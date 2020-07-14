Metro & Crime

Work on N19bn Etebi Enwang bridge suffers setback

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Tony Anichebe UYO. With less than three years to the end of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom, work has stagnated at the Etebi Enwang bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

 

The bridge, the bigger of the two along the 24kilometre Etebi Enwang road was one of the flagship projects of former Governor Godswill Akpabio awarded at the beginning of his administration.

 

Heralded with much fanfare, the bridge dubbed by Akpabio then as the longest bridge in Nigeria was meant to connect oil rich riverine communities of Mbo with their Esit Eket neighbours and opening up the area to the vast potentials of the proposed Ibom Deap Seaport and Industrial city.

 

But 13 years after it was awarded, much is still left to be done even as construction work has almost come to a halt with about 10 of the pillars meant to carry the overlay yet to be done. It was gathered that over N19.4 billion was paid for construction of the road and bridges by the Akpabio administration after several variations from the original cost of N5.4billion at a time the US Dollar was about N200 but less than 40 per cent completion rate was achieved before it was handed over to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Emmanuel, in turn, promised to ensure its completion before the end of his administration but nothing suggest that the bridge would be completed before May 2023. Although there was renewed optimism when work recommenced on the project by Emmanuel but with few unservicable looking cranes and carterpillars on site, hope has given way to despair that the project would be completed before the end of Emmanuel’s administration.

 

The pillars are yet to be completed while the concrete overlay is less than 50 per cent done. A construction worker at the sight who pleaded anonymity told correspondents on tour of the project that work has stagnated in recent times due to lack of funds

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC: I’m not afraid of probe – former Dep. Gov

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi  OWERRI 

Immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has said he is ready for probe over any of his actions while in office as the number two citizen of the state.   The former Deputy Governor said this while reacting to a call by one of the factions of the National Union of […]
Metro & Crime

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years. Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Alhassan, who is […]
Metro & Crime

Man, wife killed, five abducted in renewed

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi/Cross River boundary crisis A man in Ekoli Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ndukwe Okoroafor, 55, and his wife Paulina Ndukwe, 49, have been murdered by warlords. Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama were also abducted when warlords invaded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: