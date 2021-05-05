Work on road neglected for 18 years delights travellers, residents in Ondo

After 18 years of neglect, the over 16-kilometre Akunnu/Ikaram/ Oke-Agbe highway and the 20-kilometre Oba/Afo/Idoani road in the northern senatorial district of Ondo State that serve as link roads between the South-West and the northern part of the country are now at advanced stages of completion. ADEWALE MOMOH writes on how the reconstruction of the roads has improved the socio-economic activities of the area and as well brought about drastic reduction in banditry and kidnappings within the axis…

For the people of Ondo North Senatorial District in Ondo State, it is a new dawn for them following the number of roads being reconstructed or under construction in many towns and communities of the district.

In the district, which has six local government areas including Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Akoko Southwest, Akoko South East, Owo and Ose local government areas, it is no doubt that years after the administration of the former governor of the state, Adebayo Adefarati between 1999 and 2003, infrastructural development had eluded the axis.

With infrastructural deficits pervading the area, most of the roads that used to be the choice routes for travellers and motorists transiting the state from the Southwest region to the northern part of the country had been neglected due to the terrible and poor state of the roads.

Following the development, the highways, which used to be one of the busiest in the country, became deserted after users sort alternative routes in states that border Ondo State.

Within the period the roads were abandoned, the socio-economic activities of the communities along the highways were at the lowest ebb; while activities of bandits and kidnappers increased.

With the roads having a negative impact on the communities within the axis, it finally caught the attention of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who directed the immediate reconstruction with the subsequent flag off of the project during his third anniversary last year.

While giving an insight into the state of the roads before the reconstruction by the state government, the Youth Leader of Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government, Samuel Adeyemo, emphasized that before the intervention of Governor Akeredolu on the road, the communities along the stretch of the highway were practically cut off from the rest of the state.

According to him: “We cannot describe our joy about the road because the very day that Mr Governor came here and flagged off the reconstruction, some people were still saying that the road will never be done. In fact, they argued that his announcement that he will fix the road was part of Mr Governor’s election gimmicks.

“But to the surprise of many, the road is now being done and this is one of the dividends of democracy you can give to the people ever. With this road and constant electricity, nobody will be running to government to demand anything.

“So, we thank Mr Governor for this Before now, Akunnu and Ikakumo people used to pass through Auga before they could get to Ikare-Akoko.

The drainage done by the contractor is quite innovative. We have never seen the type before. “This is not the issue of party but that of the people of the community.

We are using this opportunity to thank Mr Governor. “If you look at the road that is being constructed now, you will know that it has the capacity to carry heavy duty vehicles. “The last time the road was constructed was during the Adefarati administration.

During the time the road was neglected, we battled serious erosion problem in the community as well as incessant accidents.

“Even now that the road has been constructed, we are appealing to the state government to fix speed breakers on the road because of the way vehicles are now travelling at speeding.”

Also, a resident of the community, Musina Omotosho, revealed that before the intervention of the Akeredolu’s administration on the road, businesses had been greatly affected as motorists preferred to pass through Ekiti State due to the poor state of the road.

She added that kidnappings in the area have also reduced significantly, pointing out that the criminals no longer have bad spots to waylay vehicles due to the smoothness of the road. While commending Akeredolu for fulfilling his electoral promise on the road, the monarch of one of the towns, the Akala of Ikaram-Akoko, Oba Andrew Momodu disclosed that the highway had begun to yield the desired results. “I’ll like to thank Governor Akeredolu for fulfilling his promise and for giving us a very nice road. We want to commend him to continue to with the zeal he has been working particularly in the face of dwindling revenue.

“Looking at the road project, its standard to the core; the stone base and the drainage are of good quality. The good effect of the road is already manifesting. The motorists are already speeding than what we’re used to. So, we are requesting for speed break ers on the three ends of the road in order to forestall accidents.”

Meanwhile, during a monitoring tour of the projects within the Akunnu/Ikaram/Oke- Agbe axis, the Commissioner Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Eng. Raimi Aminu, while assuring that the road will be completed in the next 60 days, disclosed that the socio-economic activities of the communities along the highway which had been at the lowest ebb will no doubt received boost now.

Aminu, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the roads, emphasized that the roads are now among the best in Southwest. He said: “We are quite impressed with what they are doing here. The contractor is still working within the given time frame.

The road was flagged off about a year ago during the third year anniversary of the Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu-led administration.

“The concrete work is almost completed because we have hydraulic structures of various sizes. The base course used is not the ordinary base course, it is crushed stone based. We specifically designed that for this road because of the expected volume of traffic after completion.

“If not the temporary blockage at Ikare axis, articulated vehicles would have been using the road. But we cannot stop them. That is why we prepared it in such as a way it can accommodate such vehicles traversing the road. “So, it is one of the best roads we can see in this area or in the Southwest.

The road is in three segments. We have the Akunnu-Ikaram axis of about 8.625km. We have the Akunnu- Ikaram-Oke-Agbe axis which is 7km and we have some sections of the township roads which is 1km. The total length of the project is 16.625km.”

The commissioner added: “The road is one of the major roads owned by the government. It is the nerve between Ondo State and the northern part of the country. Anybody going to Abuja, Kabba, Okene, Lokoja from any part of the Southwest, this is the road they always pass through.

“Also, there is a very heavy population in this area which is in the northern senatorial district of the state. They deserve the road and that is why Mr Governor gave it to them.

“This is just a little among road constructions going on across the state. When the road was flagged off, so many people believed that it was an election gimmick, but it was not so.

Whether you like it or not, Mr Governor will definitely do what he says, he won’t say what he cannot do. There is paucity of funds everywhere, yet roads’ construction is going on across the state.”

On his part, the contractor handling the project, Edgard Barakat, said: “As regards the quality of the project, engineers from the Ministry of Works are always with us to monitor the asphalt laying. They are making sure that the temperature is correct.

They are also monitoring the mixing at our quarry which is very close to the site here. “We are working within our best to deliver between one or two months but I hope to that we will deliver within one month.” Similarly, the Project Consultant, Eng. Kasali Adebayo Shittu explained that the contractor is currently working on the pavement, adding that the pavement consists of sub-base and stone-base.

He said the contractor is seriously working and has assured that the section of the project will be completed within a month or two. 20KM OBA/AFO/IDOANI ROAD With the 16-kilometre Akunnu/Ikaram/Oke- Agbe highway nearing completion, another focus of the state government in terms of road construction is the Oba/Afo/Idoani highway.

The 20-kilometre road, which had been neglected for a long time, also serves as an alternative route for travellers transiting Ondo State from the Southwest states to the northern parts of the country. Just like the Akunnu/Ikaram/Oke-Agbe road, the last time it received government attention was 18 years ago during the administration of the former governor, late Adefarati.

Speaking on the project, the Works, Infrastructure and Lands Commissioner said: “This road is the Oba/Afo/Idoani axis road, totalling 20 kilometres. The phase one of the project is 10 kilometres because it is divided into two segments.

That is the practice of this government. Even if we are doing 100 kilometres, we need to face it segment by segment such that we won’t put the residents into difficult situation whereby we have dust and construction materials everywhere. “So, the phase one now as we have seen, the contractor is working.

And this is one among the roads flagged off during the third term anniversary. The contractor moved to site seven months ago and you can see what has been done. “In this section, all the hydraulic structures almost completed. Some areas are waterlogged but they have been stabilized. All those activities have been carried out after which they completed the earthworks.

“Where we are now, they are at base course level. So, they are laying the stone base because this area, the water table is very high and the vehicular movement in this axis is very high too because it also connects the northern part of the country to the southern part.

So, the stone base is now almost completed. But because they’ve laid quite some days back, you can see that some other properties had flew off and we have directed them to top it again, wet and re-roll before they can prime. The ministry’s laboratory and the consultant will carry out necessary tests.

“All things being equal, we are supposed to commission it during the first year anniversary of this second term administration of our Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

“The road has been abandoned for long because when we can on board, there is no presence of government on this road. And we have series of letters in the Ministry of Works appealing for government attention.

When we came on board, we scrutinize all those letters and those that we discovered need urgent attention were forwarded to Mr Governor and he graciously approved.

That is what we are seeing now. “Generally, we are happy with what the contractor is doing but just that he needs to keep to the promises of starting the asphalt laying within the next two weeks and we believe that he will keep to that too.”

