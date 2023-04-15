Work ongoing at Banana Island building collapse site

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials are still at work on the site of the building that collapsed at Banana Island on Wednesday. Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso made this known in a statement he signed on Saturday. He said: “The rubble is being excavated and taken to another area within the compound. “At the site are Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory. “The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Unfortunately, we have recorded one fatality so far. “All those injured and taken to hospitals are doing well.”
