Work permit delays Samuel Kalu transfer to Watford

Watford are yet to officially announce Samuel Kalu as their player because the Bordeaux winger is yet to be granted a work permit. According to L’Equipe, Kalu has already signed a contract with Premier League club Watford till June 2026. Watford have applied for Kalu to be given an exemption as per the 15 points needed for him to be granted a work permit in England. He has not met the 15 points due to lack of playing time at the French Ligue 1 side. Bordeaux will earn up to four Million Euros depending on the number of appearances by Kalu at Watford. Fellow Nigeria striker, Josh Maja, could also be on his way out of Bordeaux and has been linked with interests in Turkey.
Milan, Fiorentina fight West Ham, Everton for Aina
Super Eagles is nearing a move away from Torino as other Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina have joined the race to land the left back. Aina, a former Chelsea player, has been linked with a transfer away from the Turin side with English Premier League sides including West Ham and Everton fighting for […]
Real Madrid Academy ready to rival big European facilities – Rohr
Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr says the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt can be compared to any of the best academies across the world. This is just as the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Barrister Christopher Green, says the state government remains fully resolute in their quest of making […]
Thompson-Herah runs second-fastest 100m
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second fastest women’s 100m of all time at the Eugene Diamond League. The Jamaican, who retained her 100m-200m title double in Tokyo, clocked a new world lead of 10.54 seconds. Only American Florence Griffith-Joyner has run faster, when she set her world record of 10.49 secs in 1988, […]
