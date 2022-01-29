Work permit delays Samuel Kalu transfer to Watford

Watford are yet to officially announce Samuel Kalu as their player because the Bordeaux winger is yet to be granted a work permit. According to L’Equipe, Kalu has already signed a contract with Premier League club Watford till June 2026. Watford have applied for Kalu to be given an exemption as per the 15 points needed for him to be granted a work permit in England. He has not met the 15 points due to lack of playing time at the French Ligue 1 side. Bordeaux will earn up to four Million Euros depending on the number of appearances by Kalu at Watford. Fellow Nigeria striker, Josh Maja, could also be on his way out of Bordeaux and has been linked with interests in Turkey.

