Sports

Work permit delays Samuel Kalu transfer to Watford

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Watford are yet to officially announce Samuel Kalu as their player because the Bordeaux winger is yet to be granted a work permit. According to L’Equipe, Kalu has already signed a contract with Premier League club Watford till June 2026. Watford have applied for Kalu to be given an exemption as per the 15 points needed for him to be granted a work permit in England. He has not met the 15 points due to lack of playing time at the French Ligue 1 side. Bordeaux will earn up to four Million Euros depending on the number of appearances by Kalu at Watford. Fellow Nigeria striker, Josh Maja, could also be on his way out of Bordeaux and has been linked with interests in Turkey.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Milan, Fiorentina fight West Ham, Everton for Aina

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles is nearing a move away from Torino as other Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina have joined the race to land the left back. Aina, a former Chelsea player, has been linked with a transfer away from the Turin side with English Premier League sides including West Ham and Everton fighting for […]
Sports

Real Madrid Academy ready to rival big European facilities – Rohr

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr says the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt can be compared to any of the best academies across the world. This is just as the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Barrister Christopher Green, says the state government remains fully resolute in their quest of making […]
Sports

Thompson-Herah runs second-fastest 100m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second fastest women’s 100m of all time at the Eugene Diamond League. The Jamaican, who retained her 100m-200m title double in Tokyo, clocked a new world lead of 10.54 seconds. Only American Florence Griffith-Joyner has run faster, when she set her world record of 10.49 secs in 1988, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica