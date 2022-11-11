Sports

Work resumes after minor incident at Asaba stadium indoor hall

Delta State Government, yesterday, said no life was lost in the accident which occurred at the construction site of the indoor sports complex at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who is also the Chairman Media Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, said in a life video at the venue of the incident that reports making the rounds of substandard materials as the cause of the accident were untrue. He said the accident was caused by the misalignment of the crane by its operator, which led to the heavy-duty equipment crashing on the wall on one of the floors.

According to him, contrary to reports of loss of lives, only one person sustained a minor injury and has since been treated while other workers have also returned to the site. He said the contractor has assured him that the crashed wall would be fixed within 48 hours. “Right behind me is the premises of the indoor sports hall under construction at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The accident was caused by the crane operator who couldn’t properly align the lift while trying to take up some very heavy-duty equipment from the particular floor, and it fell on the wall which led to a crash of a part of the wall.”

 

