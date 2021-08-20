Work resumes on Keffi-Makurdi road as FG agrees to pay compensation

The Chinese firm handling the dualisation of the Makurdi-Keffi Expressway has agreed to return to site after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday intervened in the rift between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, host communities and Harbour Engineering Company.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has promised to begin compensation payment to those affected by construction work next week. The Federal Government had stopped work on the road after communities in the Benue section of the project reportedly threatened the workers following the failure of the government to compensate them for their farmlands, homes and shrines that were allegedly affected. Ortom during the meeting with officials of the ministry, firm and representatives of the communities at Government House, Makurdi, appealed to the people to allow work to go on the road as it would benefit everyone when completed. The governor assured them that the ministry would pay those deserving compensation.

Director, Roads Sector Department Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ishaq Mohammed, said work was suspended on the project when some youths threatened the workers. He regretted the delay in completion of the project, urging the state government to resolve the impasse, assuring that compensation had been worked out and payment will commence next week.

