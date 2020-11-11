‘Work stress can increase risk of stroke’

While a stroke can happen anywhere, at any time and to anyone, to reduce the risk, the management of stress is essential as experts said it is the key to preventing a stroke. According to a Consultant, Neuro & Spine Surgeon at the Fortis Hospital, Mulund, India, Dr. Gurneet Sawhney, the more a person stresses, the higher is his risk of getting a stroke. Life has become increasingly stressful these days, and for people working from home, finding the perfect work-life balance has become a chore.

Sawhney said many people are having to work overtime, too, so as to compensate for lost hours and looming deadlines. Hence, in this stressful time, it has become necessary to strike a balance, failing to do which can affect one’s physical and mental health.

A stroke can leave a person physically disabled, leading to complete dependence on others for daily work; a disrupted communication can lead to more stress, anxiety, and even depression. While a stroke can happen anywhere, at any time and to anyone, to reduce the risk, management of stress is essential, reported the ‘Indian Express’. The reasons or causes of stress could be personal and/or professional.

However, “Every individual must learn to cope with and manage stress, Dr. Sawhney said, adding, “It is perfectly normal to acknowledge the stress and reach out for the support, love, and help from other people.

It is equally normal to seek professional counselling, therapy, or support of family members, friends, and loved ones.” Explaining a step-by-step process about what happens to the body when it goes through stress, he said, “The nervous system releases more adrenaline and cortisol, which raise blood pressure and sugar levels. “The musculoskeletal system contracts the muscles, leading to headaches, migraines, and body aches.

“The respiratory system increases the breathing rate, leading to hyperventilation and panic attacks. “The cardiovascular system causes inflammation in coronary arteries and an increase in heart rate, along with chances of suffering a heart attack.

“The gastrointestinal system makes you consume more food, alcohol, tobacco, leading to heartburn, acid reflux, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea, and so on. Furthermore, Sawhney said recognising these signals and making a conscious effort to relieve stress is the only way out. If each individual consciously focuses on reducing work-life stress by healthy living and with the right balance of exercise, nutritious diet, and mental attitude, the risk minimises by 90 per cent,” Dr. Sawhney concluded.

