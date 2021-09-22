News Top Stories

Work to restore unity in the North, Gen. Akilu tasks ACF

General Haliru Akilu (rtd) has urged the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to work assiduously to restore unity, love, understanding and tolerance amongst the Northern folk.

 

Speaking while inaugurating the ACF Kano Chapter, the former intelligence spy master, said the restoration of the lost glory of the North should be the guiding principles of the Pan Northern cultural group.

 

The ACF resuscitated the Kano Chapter, with the appointment of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the group for six months.

 

They also nominated a 14-member Interim Executive Committee to run its affairs for the next six months after which a general congress may elect a new council.

 

At the inaugural cer-emony presided over by a member of the ACF Board of Trustees, Brig-Gen. Akilu, the non-partisan voluntary organisation also nominated delegates to its National Executive Committee (NEC) engagements.

 

A statement issued and signed by the spokesman of the ACF Kano chapter, Alhaji Bello Sani Galadanchi, said Gen. Akilu (rtd) tasked the new leadership to work in unity, and restore all ACF organs and activities for the betterment of the society.

 

 

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the ACF’s Interim Committee, AVM NaShehu Hassan Abubakar (rtd) thanked the congregation for finding him worthy of the enormous responsibility.

 

He assured the ACF national body and people of Kano State of his determination to steer the ship creditably, selflessly and in strict compliance with the ACF’s desire to improve the lot of the people, as well as agitate for their rights.

