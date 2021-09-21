News

Work to restore unity in the North, Gen. Akilu tasks ACF

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

General Haliru Akilu (rtd) has urged the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to work assiduously to restore unity, love, understanding and tolerance amongst the Northern folk.

Speaking while inaugurating the ACF Kano Chapter on Tuesday, the former Military Intelligence spy master, said the restoration of the  lost glory of the North should be the guiding principles of the Pan Northern cultural group.

The ACF resuscitated the Kano Chapter, with the appointment of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the group for six months.

They also nominated a 14-member Interim Executive Committee to run its affairs for the next six months after which a general congress may elect a new council.

At the inaugural ceremony presided over by a member of the ACF Board of Trustees, Brig-Gen. Akilu, the non-partisan voluntary organisation also nominated delegates to its National Executive Committee (NEC) engagements.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the ACF’s Interim Committee, AVM NaShehu Hassan Abubakar (rtd) thanked the congregation for finding him worthy of the enormous responsibility.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

