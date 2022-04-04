News

Work to sack APC in 2023, Jega tells PRP member

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday expressed disappointment at the state of the nation and called on the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) members to work towards sacking the APC from the seat of power.

The former INEC chairman spoke at the PRP Convention in Abuja.

Jega, who played a  prominent role in bringing the APC to power in 2015, called on Nigerians to join forces with potential good leaders seeking elective offices at various levels in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “Nigerian politics has been captured and dominated. In fact, it is even being destroyed by people who are self serving; who are not patriotic and who are vision less.

That is what is happening at the moment “It is very important that we dedicate our efforts at ensuring that the electoral process brings out good people in elective positions in our country.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

