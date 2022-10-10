News

Work towards establishing resolute, sustainable democracy, Buhari charges Chadians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Buhari has called on all stakeholders in the Chadian political process to work towards consolidating and re-establishing a resolute, resilient and sustainable democracy for the benefit of the good people of Chad.

The President made this call Monday at a bilateral meeting held by the two leaders, shortly before the inauguration of General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as the Head of the Transition Government and Head of State to oversee the transition process in that country.

Buhari, who is the current Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Countries (LCBC), congratulated the country’s leader on behalf of the LCBC for earning the trust of the majority of Chadians to head the transition process to full fruition.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed hope that the event would bring to closure: “The painful phase of the Chadian political history which led to the sad passage of one of Chad’s most illustrious sons, late Marshal Idriss Deby Itno.”

He extolled the Chadian state’s responsible engagement within the sub-region and beyond, citing the country’s “very active involvement in the collective activities for peace within the LCBC and MNJTF, the Sahel and in the reactivation of her relationship with Sudan,” which he said were exemplary.

The President expressed his hope and that of the LCBC, that: “Today’s event will usher in another period of peace and stability within Chad and our sub-region in order to build on the gains of previous efforts.”

At the ceremony, the Head of the Transition Government, thanked President Buhari for the warmth and friendliness he had demonstrated towards the country and sub-region, especially in ensuring peace and stability.

Itno commended the Chairman of the LCBC for historic interventions in upholding the interest of the Chad Basin, and Africa, assuring that President Buhari’s leadership had been impactful.

He promised to put in place a transition process that would reflect the will of the people, while focusing on ameliorating poverty through provision of quality education, better health facilities and sustainable infrastructure.

Buhari returned to Abuja after the ceremony in N’Djamena.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

%d bloggers like this: